Hollywood movie cars in Scottish museum ‘could be worth millions’

A Scottish museum owner has revealed his extraordinary collection of Hollywood blockbuster vehicles could be worth millions. Colin Anderson, 61, who has operated the Bo’ness Motor Museum near Falkirk for 21 years, boasts an impressive array of around 40 iconic cars from film and television.

Among the star attractions are a working replica of the famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car, a van instantly recognisable from Only Fools And Horses, and a Ford Anglia that featured in the Harry Potter films.

Mr Anderson’s passion extends to James Bond memorabilia, including a white Lotus Esprit from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, which has been a centrepiece since the museum first opened its doors.

The privately-owned museum, which gained charitable status in 2012, draws approximately 10,000 visitors annually. Mr Anderson attributes some of his industry connections to his three sons, all of whom are actors. His journey into collecting began after owning an antiques shop in Paisley, Renfrewshire, which ignited his interest in memorabilia.

open image in gallery The Harry Potter car at Bo’ness Motor Museum ( (Lesley Martin/PA )

The museum site, initially earmarked by Mr Anderson for a nursing home before he pivoted to a funeral directors business, eventually opened as the motor museum in 2004. "Being an antiques dealer, I liked classic cars," Mr Anderson explained. "The main car is a white Lotus Esprit I bought in the 1990s from The Spy Who Loved Me. We decided to go ahead and collect more cars."

He added: "The Harry Potter car was one of several used in interior shots. I have no idea how much it is all worth. At auction it would probably be worth a couple of million." The museum has become a significant draw for Harry Potter enthusiasts visiting Scotland.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car, recently returned from a loan to Dundee Museum of Transport, is a replica authorised by production company MGM, rather than an original from the 1968 film. "It is the only car that has got the working wings on it," Mr Anderson noted.

"It was not from the film itself but was used by MGM. Its previous owners spent a fortune on getting it fixed. I bought it at auction." Many of the vehicles in his collection have been meticulously restored and are roadworthy.

open image in gallery A Lotus featured in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ ( (Lesley Martin/PA )

Mr Anderson’s fascination with Bond films began in childhood, inspired by Sir Roger Moore in The Saint. Reflecting on the enduring appeal of the franchise, he said: "Roger Moore’s tuxedo was put up for sale by his estate at auction. It shows you how much people love Roger Moore as an actor that many of his personal items were selling from between four to six times the estimates."

He mused: "I think the best of the Bond years have passed. I don’t think they will be as popular as it used to be. They had 60 years of movies."

Despite not initially intending to focus on Bond, the collection features numerous props from the films, including a rocket launcher from a Pierce Brosnan movie. "A lot of Bond fans do tours of Scotland and visit locations in the films," he said, highlighting other sought-after items like a replica BMW Z3 and an Aston Martin 336 from a Daniel Craig photoshoot, the dashboard of which was signed by Goldfinger actress Shirley Eaton for the film’s 40th anniversary.

open image in gallery The ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ car had been on loan to Dundee Museum of Transport ( (Lesley Martin/PA )

His inspiration for the museum came from a friend who owned a similar establishment in the Lake District. When that museum closed, Mr Anderson acquired parts of its collection, including the Only Fools And Horses van. The museum also houses more unusual exhibits, such as a Japanese Buddhist hearse, complete with a model of Gollum from Lord Of The Rings crouched inside its vault.

"The Buddhist hearse was owned by the Co-op and used to showcase events," Mr Anderson explained. "It is quite an item, when you open the back it is like a gold vault. It came from Japan and was initially a Toyota but converted into a hearse."

open image in gallery The Reliant Robin from ‘Only Fools And Horses’ ( (Lesley Martin/PA )

Mr Anderson’s personal favourite remains the white Lotus Esprit. "I like the Roger Moore connection and it is an iconic car," he shared. "It is the sort of car you just want to put your foot down. It is probably safer in the museum."