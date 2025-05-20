‘Ridiculously fun’ horror-comedy now available to watch on BBC iPlayer
The Gen-Z slasher won rave reviews when it was first released
A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, one of the best horror-comedy movies of the last decade, is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and will be broadcast on BBC Three on Tuesday night (20 May).
The film, directed by Halina Reijn and written by “Cat Person” author Kristen Roupenian, follows a group of friends at a party. The fun takes a turn for the worse when a game of “murder-in-the-dark” ends with a real-life death, forcing the friends to find out who is responsible.
The 2022 film features an impressive cast including SNL alum Pete Davidson, Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, Industry’s Myha-la Herrold, Borat’s Maria Bakalova, The Studio’s Chase Sui Wonders and Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace.
Bakalova plays the film’s closest thing to a hero in the form of Bee, a timid foreigner accompanying her new girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) to the party.
Speaking to The Independent in September 2022, she said: “As much as it’s a timeless story about human behaviour, it’s pretty much capturing generations like mine and a little bit older than mine. Not that much of my mom’s generation or her mom’s generation.”
Upon release, fans on social media praised the film, calling it a “ridiculously fun, sharp, dark-comedy thriller that just explodes from the seams with vision”.
“As a connoisseur of slasher films, great writing, and the best performers Gen-Z has to offer, this film is right up my alley,” said a second person.
A third fan added: “Everyone is very hot/hilarious/horny, love a 90-minute movie. Def more comedy than horror but doesn’t suffer for it in my opinion.”
In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the film “peak nihilistic entertainment, watching these souls try, in vain, to keep their fragile reputations in tact while they’re drenched head to toe in blood.”
Elsewhere, Edward Porter for The Times said the film “crackles with life” and features “a caustic script, a stormy atmosphere and a talented cast.“
Katherine McLaughlin for SciFiNow writes: “Reijn’s finely orchestrated ambience of frenzy and tension is a blast to watch, and the game performances, particularly from the young ensemble cast of female actors as they savagely jump at each other’s throats, deliciously ups the ante.”
The film is currently available to watch on iPlayer and will be available until Sunday 15 June. Alternatively, the film can be watched tonight (20 May) at 10pm on BBC Three.
