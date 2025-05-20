‘Ridiculously fun’ horror-comedy now available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, one of the best horror-comedy movies of the last decade, is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and will be broadcast on BBC Three on Tuesday night (20 May).

The film, directed by Halina Reijn and written by “Cat Person” author Kristen Roupenian, follows a group of friends at a party. The fun takes a turn for the worse when a game of “murder-in-the-dark” ends with a real-life death, forcing the friends to find out who is responsible.

The 2022 film features an impressive cast including SNL alum Pete Davidson, Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, Industry’s Myha-la Herrold, Borat’s Maria Bakalova, The Studio’s Chase Sui Wonders and Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace.

Bakalova plays the film’s closest thing to a hero in the form of Bee, a timid foreigner accompanying her new girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) to the party.

Speaking to The Independent in September 2022, she said: “As much as it’s a timeless story about human behaviour, it’s pretty much capturing generations like mine and a little bit older than mine. Not that much of my mom’s generation or her mom’s generation.”

Upon release, fans on social media praised the film, calling it a “ridiculously fun, sharp, dark-comedy thriller that just explodes from the seams with vision”.

“As a connoisseur of slasher films, great writing, and the best performers Gen-Z has to offer, this film is right up my alley,” said a second person.

A third fan added: “Everyone is very hot/hilarious/horny, love a 90-minute movie. Def more comedy than horror but doesn’t suffer for it in my opinion.”

open image in gallery ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ stars (left to right) Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott ( A24 )

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the film “peak nihilistic entertainment, watching these souls try, in vain, to keep their fragile reputations in tact while they’re drenched head to toe in blood.”

Elsewhere, Edward Porter for The Times said the film “crackles with life” and features “a caustic script, a stormy atmosphere and a talented cast.“

Katherine McLaughlin for SciFiNow writes: “Reijn’s finely orchestrated ambience of frenzy and tension is a blast to watch, and the game performances, particularly from the young ensemble cast of female actors as they savagely jump at each other’s throats, deliciously ups the ante.”

open image in gallery Lambs to the slaughter: Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies' ( Gwen Capistran/A24 )

The film is currently available to watch on iPlayer and will be available until Sunday 15 June. Alternatively, the film can be watched tonight (20 May) at 10pm on BBC Three.