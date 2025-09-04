Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Date set: Bluey feature film to be released in cinemas

The beloved children’s programme about a family of heeler dogs has been a worldwide phenomenon

Laura Harding
Thursday 04 September 2025 09:09 EDT
Comments
Bluey: The Sign trailer

A feature-length film of juggernaut animated series Bluey will be released in cinemas on August 6 2027, it has been announced.

The beloved Australian children’s programme about a family of heeler dogs has been a worldwide phenomenon.

The show follows a young dog called Bluey Heeler who lives with her mother Chilli, father Bandit and little sister Bingo as they play games and explore a world of fun across seven-minute episodes.

The movie will be written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, which makes the show, in collaboration with BBC Studios, and will feature voice talent from the series, including Melanie Zanetti as Chilli and David McCormack as Bandit.

While most episodes are about seven minutes long, creator Brumm experimented with a longer episode to end the third series in 2024.

Bluey is the number one show for children on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK
The 28-minute show followed Bluey and her family as they get ready for the wedding event of the year in an episode that was described as an “emotional rollercoaster” that bursts with adventure, romance and emergency toilet stops.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in series three, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” he previously said.

“I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Available in more than 140 countries, Bluey is the number one show for children on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK and was the most-watched series globally on Disney+ in 2024, according to the Walt Disney Company.

The show has also garnered numerous awards, including a 2024 Peabody Award and back-to-back Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Episodes have also featured cameos from celebrity fans, including actress Natalie Portman and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney will release the Bluey movie in cinemas worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+.

