Blake Lively has said she has experienced some of the “lowest of lows” in her life over the past year while referencing her legal case with Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actor, who found fame on the teen drama series Gossip Girl, is embroiled in ongoing legal actions with her Baldoni, her director and co-star in romance film It Ends with Us.

Lively has claimed that she was sexually harassed by Baldoni, 41, on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. Meanwhile, Baldoni claims Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48, attempted to destroy his career by exaggerating “benign interactions” to make it appear Lively was harassed.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lively said: “What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my life and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences, and fear is by design.

“It's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak.

“So, I do feel fortunate that I've been able to and as a woman, you have the ability to use your voice - that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It's a pretty simple thing,” she said, per the MailOnline.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lively said Reynolds and their four children, James, 10, Inez, eight, Betty five, and Olin, two, have been her salvation throughout the ordeal.

open image in gallery Blake Lively has said she has experienced some of the ‘lowest of lows’ in her life over the past year ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“It's no surprise it's been a pretty intense year and they're just my lifeline,” she said. “No matter what day I am having, I have to be Disneyland for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos.”

Lively filed her initial suit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing the director of sexual harassment during filming and organising a “smear campaign” against her in the months that followed.

Baldoni has denied the accusations, and filed a countersuit on 16 January accusing Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, interference with prospective economic advantage and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

His lawyers have also accused Reynolds of mocking Baldoni through the “Nicepool” character in his recent movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Baldoni is also suing The New York Times for libel over its reporting of Lively’s claims.

open image in gallery Lively is embroiled in ongoing legal actions with her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni ( Getty Images )

In August last year, rumours of a feud between Lively and Baldoni began circulating on social media as fans noticed them avoiding each other during the promotion cycle of It Ends with Us. Reports emerged that there was “fat shaming” and inappropriate comments on set as well as issues caused by Lively and Reynolds being too involved with the film.

Around the same time, Baldoni hired crisis management professional Melissa Nathan, whose previous clients have included Johnny Depp and Drake. Nathan represented Depp during his successful defamation trial against Amber Heard.

In January, a New York federal judge informed both parties to prepare for a trial in March 2026. Attorneys for Lively and Reynold then filed a notice stating that they would seek to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit.