Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial delayed until May 2026

The two were originally expected to face off in civil court, beginning March 9, 2026. However, on Tuesday, during a post-discovery hearing, New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman informed both parties that the date was being pushed back to May 18.
According to People, Judge Liman explained that he has two criminal trials coming up, and “as important as this case is … criminal trials take precedent.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments