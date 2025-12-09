Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial delayed until May 2026

Co-stars were originally expected to face off in court in March 2026

Inga Parkel
in New York
Tuesday 09 December 2025 12:00 EST
Justin Baldoni Moves To Dismiss Blake Lively’s $161M Lawsuit

Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni won’t be going to trial until May 2026.

The two were originally expected to face off in civil court, beginning March 9, 2026. However, on Tuesday, during a post-discovery hearing, New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman informed both parties that the date was being pushed back to May 18.

According to People, Judge Liman explained that he has two criminal trials coming up, and “as important as this case is … criminal trials take precedent.”

More to follow

