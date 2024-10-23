Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The future of Marvel’s Blade reboot has had another stake in its heart following a change to the studio’s release schedules.

Since the project’s announcement in 2019, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have been excited by the prospect of seeing a new version of the vampire slayer enter the fold, years after Wesley Snipes played him in a trilogy of films.

However, production has been hit by roadblock upon roadblock due to the pandemic, Hollywood strikes and then the exit of two directors, a series of events that Snipes himself described as “rough”.

While Snipes briefly reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he declared: “There is only one Blade”, it will be Mahershala Ali playing the character in the forthcoming film.

Yann Demange was set to direct the film that was scheduled to be released in November 2025, but quit the project earlier this year. He was the second director to exit the much-anticipated film, following Bassam Tariq’s departure in 2022. When Tariq was involved, Blade was scheduled to be released in November 2023.

Now, the film has had its November 2025 release pulled, with Predator: Badlands, from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, set to be released in its place instead.

open image in gallery Mahershala Ali is set to star in ‘Blade’ – whenever that may be ( Getty Images )

The latest draft of the new Blade film was written by Eric Pearson, who co-wrote Marvel’s new Fantastic Four film, which will be released next year.

It has previously been worked on by at least five other writers, including Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

When Blade was first delayed by Tariq’s departure, Marvel suggested the filmmaker’s exit from the project was simply the result of a scheduling issue.

However, there were also unverified rumours of further disruption behind the scenes.

open image in gallery Kevin Feige has removed ‘Blade’ from release schedules ( Getty Images )

Journalist Jeff Sneider claimed on Twitter that he had been told by someone familiar with the project that the script for Blade at that point was “roughly 90 pages” long – unusually short for a film of this scale. He also claimed that the script features just two “lacklustre” action sequences.

“Mahershala [is] said to be very frustrated with the process,” he alleged. “[Marvel Studios boss Kevin] Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me.”

In 2023, Ali told Entertainment Weekly that he remains optimistic about the film, saying: “I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that.”

Meanwhile, his co-star Mia Goth. who’ll play the villain Lilith, suggested the delay was due to the fact that Marvel wants to make sure they “make a great movie”.