Billie Lourd has shared a touching tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on the ninth anniversary of her death.

The actor, 33, said in an Instagram post that she will “never stop missing” the Star Wars star, who died aged 60 in 2016.

Lourd, who shares two children with her husband Austen Rydell, reflected on spending time with her father, Bryan Lourd, and her three-year-old daughter, Jackson, while remembering her mother. She wrote that Jackson and Bryan have a special relationship, describing them as two “old souls that have known each other forever.”

“Watching my dad with my kids is one of the greatest joys I’ve ever known,” Lourd wrote. “Then I started thinking about how this joy wouldn’t be possible without my mom. This joy only exists because she existed. So even though she is not physically part of this joy, she is part of the reason for it. Even though she is not alive she lives on through this joy.”

Lourd went on to say her grief changes constantly, but that it felt “bittersweet” at that moment.

Billie Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, died at age 60 in 2016 ( Getty Images )

“As my mom wisely said, ‘Nothing is ever really over. Just over there,’” she wrote.

Fisher’s life “isn’t really over. Just over there — in my kids and in this joy I’m able to experience because of her,” Lourd added, calling her mother “momby.”

“Thank you momby. I will never stop missing you,” she wrote.

Her post included two pictures that Lourd said were taken in the same room 25 years apart: one of Lourd with her parents and another of Lourd’s children with Bryan.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films and sequels, died December 27, 2016, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother and Lourd’s grandmother, legendary actor Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later aged 84 from a stroke.

Lourd has been open about her grief and kept her mother’s memory alive by honoring her with social media posts on Fisher’s birthdays and the anniversaries of her death.

On what would have been Fisher’s 69th birthday in October, Lourd wrote: “Every time I meet someone older than her I’m secretly jealous. Why couldn’t she have lived as long as they have? Anyone out there who has lost a loved one too young can maybe relate? So I can’t really call it a wholly happy birthday cause she isn’t here to enjoy the happy.”

She added: “So I allowed myself to be mad for a moment but then realized I also do want her birthday to have some happy in it. Especially for my kids. She was a brilliant magical human and I want them to know that.”