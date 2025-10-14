Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stiller has told his daughter Ella that cutting her out of his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty was the “worst decision” he has ever made.

The Zoolander star, 59, directed and starred in the adaptation of James Thurber’s 1939 short story.

In his new Apple TV documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, Stiller examines his relationship with his own parents, the acclaimed comedy double act Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

He also reckons with how his experiences growing up with them would later shape him as a father.

In a discussion about his “perfectionism,” which he believes he inherited from his father, Stiller tells his 23-year-old daughter, Ella, that he struggled to cut what would have been her film debut.

“I cut you out of Secret Life of Walter Mitty. It's probably the worst decision I ever made in my life,” says Stiller.

Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella Stiller in New York in October 2024 ( Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Equality Now )

In response, Ella tells her father that she was “really scared” during filming and accepts that the short scene “didn't make sense in the movie.”

Ella had been set to play a younger version of Odessa Mitty, the sister of Stiller’s titular character Walter Mitty. She has since landed film and television credits in projects including And Just Like That... and Happy Gilmore 2.

Stiller said the decision felt like more than a simple edit, explaining: “For me it kind of goes deeper. What it relates to is my own issues with my own obsession with my work, or ‘perfectionism.’”

Stiller’s 20-year-old son Quin, who is also featured in the documentary, tells his father that his dedication to his work created distance within the family.

“I think, there’s things, you know, after a tough day or something was going wrong, you can get very much in your own head,” says Quin. “And I think, once you kind of go into that place... [it’s] hard to get you out of it. So that would, kind of, put a damper on the fun part about being on vacation.”

Quin goes on: “You have all these hats that you’re trying to balance, you know? Being a director, an actor, you know, a producer, a writer, but also, just, like, a father, right? And sometimes I felt that that would come, you know, last to these other things.”

Stiller reflects that he had similar experiences growing up with his own comedy-star parents and believed he didn’t want to “end up” like them.

“The irony is, I thought I was doing so much better than my parents. I thought I was pulling it off,” says Stiller. “I was flying home on the weekends and having special places for the kids to play when they come visit the set, but in reality, and just hearing them talk about it for them, it was the same thing I was going through as a kid, and I just couldn’t see that at all at the time.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Stiller also reflected on the ups and downs of his marriage to Christine Taylor.