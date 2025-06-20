Batman Begins writer reveals why Nolan didn’t want him working on Affleck’s Batman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twenty years have passed since the landmark blockbuster Batman Begins, but when celebrating its anniversary on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, David S Goyer revealed that Christopher Nolan told him not to work on the Ben Affleck Batman films.

Goyer created the story for Batman Begins and co-wrote the script for the Interstellar director before continuing their superhero collaboration with The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

A year later, Warner Bros tried to expand their DC Comics output with Zack Snyder’s Superman origin story, Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill, which Goyer co-wrote with Snyder.

A sequel was released in 2016 called Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Affleck taking on the role of the Gotham vigilante. However, Goyer has revealed that Nolan explicitly advised him not to get involved in another Batman via Ben Affleck.

“I remember Chris advising me not to work on the Affleck Batman,” he recalls. “Just because it’s confusing. We did one and just stick with that.”

Goyer ultimately ignored the advice of the Oscar-winning director and proceeded to write the script for Batman v Superman, which had grossed over $420m at the global box office over its debut weekend in 2016.

open image in gallery Ben Affleck as Batman ( Warner Bros )

The screenwriter also shared that Warner Bros was “not happy: with his decision to feature Batman in costume only an hour into the movie’s runtime.

“No disrespect to the actors who played Bruce Wayne prior to this, and as moviegoers, we were always twiddling our thumbs waiting for the character to get into costume and for the movie to begin. But why is that?” he said.

Adamant to keep their storyline intact, Goyer said they were ready to “prosecute the case” with Warner Bros.

“We knew fairly early on that we needed the audience to fall in love with Bruce Wayne and that we needed to have an amazing action sequence, as amazing as something from Indiana Jones, that involves Bruce and not Batman”.

open image in gallery Gary Oldman and Christian Bale in ‘Batman Begins’ ( Warner Bros )

When it comes to his Blade trilogy, David S. Goyer told ScreenRant earlier this year he would be interested in writing a reboot for the MCU as he’s ‘always loved the character’ and has wondered why it has been taking so long stating he’s been ‘totally puzzled’ as a ‘huge Marvel fan’ himself.