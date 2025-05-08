Barry Keoghan recalls nervous first meeting with Ringo Starr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barry Keoghan, who is set to play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ forthcoming biopic, has detailed his nervous first meeting with The Beatles drummer.

The Saltburn star, 32, will join Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson in Mendes’ Beatles tetralogy, with the actors playing Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon, respectively.

Ahead of filming The Fab Four-focused films, Keoghan spent time with Starr at his home in order to observe the musician’s mannerisms – but was plagued with anxiety throughout the encounter.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode (7 May) of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Keoghan said: “He played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn't playing the drums for Ringo.”

“When I was talking to him, I couldn't look at him. I was nervous, like right now. But he's like, ‘You can look at me,’” the actor recalled. “My job is to observe and kinda take in mannerisms and study him. I want to humanise him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate.”

Despite the nerve-racking situation, Keoghan said Starr was “absolutely lovely” during their time together.

Also during his TV appearance, Keoghan – who received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin – revealed that he has been practicing the drums in preparation for the role.

Barry Keoghan has detailed his nervous first meeting with The Beatles drummer Ring Starr ( Getty )

Back in November, when it was rumoured that Keoghan would play Starr in Mendes’ films, the drummer told Entertainment Tonight that he was pleased by the casting decision.

“Well, Barry’s great,” he said. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons. And I hope not too many.”

Mendes will direct all four films and produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris, with whom he co-produced the Oscar-nominated movie Revolutionary Road, and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Ltd.

The four films are set to be released in cinemas in April 2028. Although the theatrical strategy is yet to be finalised, it is believed that the instalments will be released in close proximity to each other, potentially even simultaneously.

The Oscar-winning British director has won several awards for his work over the years, including the Academy Award for Best Director for 1999’s American Beauty, starring Kevin Spacey, and four BAFTAs (including three for his 2019 war epic 1917), two Tonys and three Golden Globe awards.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Mendes.