Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bafta award winners 2025: The full list of triumphant films

The best movies, actors and directors of the year are announced at the London ceremony

Greg Evans
Sunday 16 February 2025 13:26 EST
Comments
Bafta 2025 nominations: The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Kneecap shortlisted for awards

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Bafta winners for 2024 have been announced at a high-profile ceremony in London.

On Sunday (16 February), Hollywood actors, including Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Zoe Saldaña, made their way to the Royal Festival Hall for the British ceremony, which honoured the best in film.

The Independent listed the winners live as they were revealed, which was hours before the televised broadcast began on BBC One at 7pm.

This year’s show was again presented by Doctor Who actor David Tennant. This year’s musical performance comes from Take That who will perform their hit ‘Greatest Film’ which is featured in the multi-nominated film Anora. Hollywood legend and Wicked star Jeff Goldblum will also perform a touching piano piece during the In Memoriam segment.

Vatican thriller Conclave is the most nominated film this year after being named in 12 categories, while other major nominees include Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Substance and Wicked.

Meanwhile, Willow and Harry Potter actor, Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta fellowship award.

Updates to follow

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’
Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’ (Instagram)

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator 2

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbert, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Denis Villenueve, Dune: Part Two

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’
Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce in ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce in ‘The Brutalist’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER

Yura Borisov, Anora

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard, Luna Carmoon

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt - WINNER

Monkey Man, Dev Patel

Santosh, Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez - WINNER

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will and Harper

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER

The Wild Robot

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (© 2024 Netflix, Inc)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain - WINNER

The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Brutalist - WINNER

The Wild Robot

Conclave

BEST CASTING

A Complete Unknown

Anora - WINNER

Conclave

Kneecap

The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet and Dakota Fanning in ‘A Complete Unknown’
Timothée Chalamet and Dakota Fanning in ‘A Complete Unknown’

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Brutalist - WINNER

BEST EDITING

Anora

Conclave - WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

The Brutalist

Wicked - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’
Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’ (© 2024 Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Wicked

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Blitz

Conclave

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST SOUND

Blitz

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Gladiator 2

The Substance

Wicked

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in ‘Dune: Part Two’
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in ‘Dune: Part Two’ (© 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Gladiator 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Adios

Mog’s Christmas

Wonder to Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Stomach Bug

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Best Children's & Family Film

Flow

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER

Kensuke’s Kingdom

The Wild Robot

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Mikey Madison

David Jonsson

Marisa Abela

Nabhaan Rizwan

Jharrel Jerome

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in