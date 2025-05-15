Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scarlett Johansson is not too happy with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for snubbing Avengers: Endgame.

In a new interview, the Jurassic World Rebirth star said she believed the blockbuster 2019 superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe should have been nominated for best film Oscar.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson asked in the Vanity Fair interview. “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film – and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”

Endgame received one nomination at the Oscars for best visual effects. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is the only Marvel film to have received a nomination in the best picture category so far.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with Iron Man in 2008, its films have won four Oscars – Black Panther won for costume design, original score, and production design in 2019 while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for costume design in 2023.

open image in gallery Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff died in Endgame ( Marvel Studios )

Several MCU films, however, have received nominations in such categories as visual effects, original score and sound mixing.

Endgame saw the death of Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, but she reprised her role in 2021’s Black Widow, which followed her character before the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and served as a prequel focusing on her life before she joined the Avengers.

open image in gallery Scarlett Johansson says she is not too happy with the Academy for snubbing Endgame ( Marvel Studios )

Asked if she would return to the MCU, the Marriage Story star reiterated she wouldn’t. “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” Johansson said.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too – it’s important for them.”

open image in gallery June Squibb and Scarlett Johansson at the 97th Oscars ( Getty )

In the interview, Johansson also complained that the 2025 Oscars ceremony was “so long”. “No comment. It felt like an ad placement. What a weird thing,” she said when Vanity Fair suggested the James Bond tribute could have contributed to the runtime.

“People were like, ‘What the hell was that?’”

The James Bond tribute at the Oscars featured a dance routine by Margaret Qualley to the iconic Bond theme, followed by Raye, Doja Cat, and K-pop star Lisa performing theme songs from the films.

The tribute segment was panned by viewers at the time, with many questioning the length of the sequence and wondering why it needed to be part of the ceremony at all.