Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Colombian hitwoman known as “The Doll” was recently arrested in connection to several murders, including the killing of her ex-boyfriend. Now, the internet wants Aubrey Plaza to play her in a movie after noticing their striking similarities.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez — known to police by the alias “La Muñeca,” or “The Doll” in English — was arrested on Thursday (December 5) over her alleged involvement in a string of gang-related murders in the municipality of Barrancabermeja. The murders were allegedly carried out at the commands of the Los de la M gang, according to Spanish language publication Libertad Digital.

As news quickly spread of the 23-year-old’s arrest on X/Twitter, users couldn’t help but point out her resemblance to the 40-year-old Parks and Recreation alum.

In a video released by the Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio from her arrest, Rodriguez was dressed in a white cropped T-shirt and black athletic shorts. She peered up at the police camera, pulling a straight-faced expression akin to Plaza’s signature deadpan style.

"Aubrey Plaza better play her in the movie,” one person wrote on X.

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza fans urge actor to portray Colombian hitwoman ‘The Doll’ after pointing out resemblance ( Getty Images/ Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio (X/Twitter) )

“Aubrey Plaza bout to star in a movie about her,” another user echoed.

A third person said: “Aubrey Plaza, I have a new role proposal for you.”

“Let Aubrey Plaza play her in the inevitable movie,” someone else chimed in.

Rodriguez’s alleged victims included her ex-boyfriend Deyvy Jesus, who was reportedly killed during an ambush in the rural area of Piedecuesta on July 23. “The Doll” had called Jesus and invited him to meet so the two could supposedly resolve a money dispute, police said. But he was gunned down and struck with several bullets from two men on motorcycles driving past — a hit allegedly ordered by Rodriguez.

open image in gallery Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez was arrested over her alleged involvement in a string of gang-related murders ( Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio (X/Twitter) )

“The Doll” was reportedly in the midst of a career expansion, leading a small network of hitmen. She was found by police, along with a minor and another alias known as Leopoldo, as police seized a revolver and a 9mm pistol during the arrest.

It has not yet been reported what charges Rodriguez and her alleged accomplices will face.

Plaza, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has been known since her early career for her sarcastic and, oftentimes morally ambiguous, sense of humor. Speaking to The Independent in 2021, The White Lotus star opened up about her sardonic public persona, admitting that it’s become “a lifelong pickle that I’ve found myself in.”

“I’ve had so many moments where I’ll say something very sincerely and people will completely think that I’m taking the piss out of them,” Plaza said.

“I’m just always interested in the silliness and the weirdness and the uncanniness of life,” she added. ““I’ve always made a spectacle of myself in public. I’ve always humiliated myself in large groups of people.”