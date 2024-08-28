Armie Hammer says he’s selling his truck because he can no longer afford the gas

Support truly

Armie Hammer has revealed that he’s selling his beloved pickup truck because he cannot afford the gas anymore.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, whose Hollywood career was derailed by accusations of rape and abuse that he has consistently denied, shared the news with his followers in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday (August 27), the day before his 38th birthday.

“So I’ve been back in LA now for a couple of weeks now,” Hammer began.

“This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself,” he said, panning over to his 2017 GMC Sierra Denali. “I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax.

“This is because I’m selling my truck,” he explained. “Since being back in LA, I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

Recalling additional memories, including that he brought his “kids home from the hospital” and other “amazing trips,” he said: “But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it.”

Looking ahead, Hammer said: “Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.

“I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

Thanking the vehicle for all the memories, he shared that his children are also unhappy about him having to sell the truck.

“So I haven’t told them yet, but I’ll tell them, and they’ll be fine; kids are adaptable,” he added. “I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and that gas is going to be cheaper.”

Armie Hammer says he can no longer afford the gas for his truck ( Armie Hammer Instagram )

Hammer shares daughter Harper, nine and son Ford, seven, with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce in July 2020 months before direct messages allegedly sent from Hammer detailing graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishism surfaced on Instagram.

He was subsequently accused of rape and sexual violence. Hammer has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and was not charged with sexual assault after an investigation. His attorney has repeatedly stated that all of his relationships with women were consensual.

During an interview with Piers Morgan last month, Hammer was confronted about the cannibalism and rape claims.

Asked bluntly if he’s ever eaten human flesh, the actor responded, saying it’s “not a question I thought I’d have to answer.”

Addressing one of the messages he had allegedly sent to a former girlfriend detailing his desire to “own” her and “cut off one of [her] toes and keep it with me in my pocket,” he confessed: “This was a very intense [affair]… very sexually-charged, between two people… Different people have different sexual fantasies.

“But I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up.’”

Of the wider allegations of abuse, Hammer claimed: “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”