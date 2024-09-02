Anya Taylor-Joy reveals ‘dream’ Disney role that would ‘really thrill’ her

Support truly

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed the Disney film she would love to star in.

The Queen’s Gambit actor, 28, who landed one of her earliest auditions to play the young version of Angelina Jolie’s character in the 2014 live action Sleeping Beauty spin-off Maleficent, said there’s one Disney project she’s still love to be involved in because it would impress her family.

Taylor-Joy said she’d be particularly interested in working on a Disney musical because she’s “addicted” to hard work and the thought of having to sing, dance, and act in a role makes the project an appealing challenge.

Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong, Taylor-Joy said: “I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me.

Specifying which project in particular she’d like to take on, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star added: “I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand.”

She continued: “Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’

“That would be pretty sick.”

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she would love to star in a live action version of ‘Frozen’ ( Getty/Disney )

Fans have routinely pointed out the physical similarities Taylor-Joy has with the Frozen character Elsa, with film director’s even asking her to play the role for their children.

“I had a meeting with a director who had a young daughter who was three and she loved Frozen and he asked me if she could come over and I could pretend,” Taylor-Joy previously told BBC Radio One.

“And I did the whole thing. And watching this little girl’s face...she was so excited…she thought I was gonna freeze the place.”

Taylor-Joy at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere ( Getty Images )

Taylor-Joy previously turned down an offer to star in a Disney Channel pilot at the start of her career in favour of taking on a role in Robert Eggers’ puritan farmer horror The Witch.

The film became Taylor-Joy’s breakthrough role and led to her receiving offers to star in M. Night Shyamalan horror film Split, and its sequel Glass, alongside James McAvoy.

“I remember it was the same day I got asked to be in a Disney Channel pilot, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like a loon,” the actor previously told Harper’s Bazaar.

“But I just had this really good feeling about The Witch that made me willing to forgo the Disney experience for the thing that felt unknown to me – the thing that felt sacred.”