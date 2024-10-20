Anna Kendrick reveals what happened to the real Rodney Alcala ‘Dating Game’ episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, has landed on Netflix.

It tells the shocking true story of how a serial killer managed to become a contestant on a dating show in the late 1970s, which has naturally piqued the interest of true crime fans.

The film, which Kendrick told The Independent is the “most revealing piece of work I’ve ever done”, focuses on Rodney Alcala, who appeared on The Dating Game, a Blind Date style show, in 1978.

Alcala was 35 years old when he appeared on the show and had reportedly already murdered at least five people, including a pregnant woman and a child.

Alcala’s exact death toll is unknown but investigators believe the man dubbed “The Dating Game Killer” may have killed at least 100 people.

He was ultimately convicted of his crimes in 1980 and would die in prison in 2021. This was not before he’d managed to woo contestant Cheryl Bradshaw on live TV, played in the film by Kendrick herself.

It Follows and Don’t Breathe star Daniel Zovatto plays Alcala in the adaptation.

Cheryl would pick Alcala to go on a date with her but their date never actually happened. Bradshaw backed out of the agreement because she reportedly found Alcala “creepy”.

Clips from the real The Dating Game episode are available online but when speaking to the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Kendrick revealed that they had to improvise parts of the film.

“The clips that are online are fascinating but the episode in its entirety appears to have been lost to time,” says Kendrick.

The 39-year-old actor added: “It was really fun to take that vacuum and use it as an opportunity to have Cheryl go off the rails, because in the lost footage that probably didn’t happen.“

Woman of the Hour ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

Meanwhile, The Pitch Perfect star has reflected on her time filming the beloved vampire franchise Twilight – based on the fantasy book series by Stephenie Meyer – in an interview with Business Insider published on October 18.

When asked whether she views her experience differently looking back on the Twilight films, Kendrick admitted that her contribution to the series “was really unique” compared to others in the cast.

“Almost everyone else in the cast had to treat every moment like life and death, good versus evil, our eternal souls are on the line – and all I had to do was show up and make a snarky comment as I kind of pass through the frame,” she said.

“So I really felt like such a bystander to it in a way that I was very grateful to be privy to this kind of cultural phenomenon without it really impacting me in the ways that I think would’ve felt really challenging and overwhelming,” Kendrick continued.