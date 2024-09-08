Andrew Garfield addresses Marvel future following Spider-Man 4 rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Andrew Garfield has responded to rumours that he could be involved in a fourth Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Garfield, who is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting his new romance film We Live in Time with Florence Pugh, was asked about his future as the Marvel web-slinger.

The 41-year-old actor played Peter Parker in two Amazing Spider-Man movies released between 2012 and 2014 respectively.

He then returned as the character in 2021 for Spider-Man: No Way Home which featured all three of the live-action Spider-Man actors and became the highest-grossing film of that year.

In an interview with Gizmodo in July, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that a new Spider-Man film is in the works, adding: “We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.”

Given the success of the previous movie, speculation has naturally developed about who will be in the new film. Yet Garfield has been quick to silence his involvement.

Speaking to Indie Wire he said: “I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.”

That being said, Garfield previously stated that he would not be appearing in No Way Home only to appear in the finished movie. “I am not [in No Way Home],” the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor told GQ in a 2021 interview.

However, the film’s writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers did later reveal that some of the surprise actors in the movie did not sign on until halfway through filming.

Elsewhere, Jacob Elordi is rumoured to be taking over from Garfield in Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming Frankenstein adaptation for Netflix.

According to initial reports, the Oscar-winning director was interested in casting Garfield in the titular role; however, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Euphoria breakout Elordi, 26, has landed the role.

He will star alongside Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz and All Quiet on the Western Front breakout Felix Kammerer in Del Toro’s second feature for the streamer. Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery are also set to star.

Garfield’s departure from the project apparently came down to scheduling conflicts related to last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike, Showbiz411 reported.

Garfield stars alongside Florence Pugh in rom-com We Live in Time ( StudiocanalUK )

Aside from We Live in Time, the British actor’s next role will be in Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s thriller After the Hunt.