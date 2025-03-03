Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Garfield had to assist Goldie Hawn with the Oscars autocue after she revealed she has cataracts.

The Death Becomes Her actor, 79, presented two awards alongside British star Garfield early on in the 2025 ceremony, which was hosted by Conan O’Brien.

However, midway through their appearance on stage, Hawn, who was delivering her pre-written dialogue, had to stop as she was unable to see what was on the screen.

She then asked Garfield to step in to help her.

Cataracts are a common part of aging and causes blurry vision among those people who have it.

Garfield has since been praised for his assistance, with the moment branded “beautiful” by viewers.

It followed an interaction that saw Garfield thanks Hawn for bringing happiness to his mother, who died in 2019.

“Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?” he asked, adding: "There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and comfort – and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."

Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn shared a touching moment at the 2025 Oscars ( Getty Images )

For the last five weeks, this year’s nominated films, including Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, have been battling it out in what has become the closest awards race in years.

While Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez was an early frontrunner, amassing an impressive 13 nominations in total, a furore involving lead star Karla Sofía Gascón has seen the musical’s chances drift.

Meanwhile, actors who are in contention to become Oscar winners include Demi Moore (The Substance), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña.

