Amy Adams has said she would love to play Taylor Swift‘s publicist in a biopic for a very relatable reason – it might mean Adams could get closer to Swift.

Responding to a 2019 post on X that read: “Amy Adams will win an Oscar for Tree Paine’s biopic” if she ever played Swift’s publicist Tree Paine, the Enchanted actor said the fan casting idea sounded “so fun”.

“That would be amazing,” Adams said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That would be so fun. I mean… if it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun.”

Adams went on to describe how she had become a Swiftie recently, saying that while she always “liked her and appreciated her”, it was only after attending an Eras tour concert that she converted fully.

“I’ve always liked her music and appreciated her, and then I went to the Eras Tour – a friend of mine had a ticket – and then I became a Swiftie at 50,” she said.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine in Denver, Colorado on 10 August 2017 ( Getty Images )

“I’m a Swiftie at 50, so I’m like a shifty 50 Swiftie… And I’m like ‘Isn’t that nifty?’ And now my daughter’s going, ‘Ooh, I hate this for you.’”

“I suddenly went from normal to ‘I’ll take all the friendship bracelets!’” referring to the trend of Swift fans trading homemade friendship bracelets at Eras tour concerts.

Adams also shared that she ended up at an after-party and sang “What’s Going On?” with Swift during karaoke.

“I may have sang it a little loud,” Adams said. “And I’m sure everybody was like, ‘Amy, shut up. We want to hear Taylor sing’ … So I should have sat down and just let Taylor sing.”

Adams will be seen next in Nightbitch, adapted from the popular novel by Rachel Yoder and directed by Marielle Heller, whose past credits include The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

open image in gallery Amy Adams in ‘Nightbitch' ( Searchlight Pictures )

The book follows an unnamed woman who, after giving birth, is forced into a stay-at-home routine while raising her child. Due to the feral nature of motherhood, Adams’s character starts to develop strange new habits, such as walking around on all fours and eating directly from a bowl, leading her to conclude she is turning into a canine.

The trailer, which dropped days before the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), was branded as being “awful” by fans of the book, who complained that the comedic tone of the film appeared incongruous with the darker aspects of the story.

The film received middling reviews, though viewers pointed out that the film is not as bad as the trailer made it appear and had rave reviews as far as Adams’s performance was concerned.

Nightbitch will be released in theatres in the US on 6 December.