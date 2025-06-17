Amanda Seyfried says sequels are ‘not brave’ and ‘just for money’ — but she’d do Mamma Mia! 3 ‘in a heartbeat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Seyfried is tired of sequels, arguing that studios only favor them because they’re typically seen as easy money.

The Mamma Mia! star, 39, shared her gripe in a new sit-down interview with Superman star Rachel Brosnahan.

While speaking about the new superhero movie, out July 11, Seyfried predicted that its upcoming release will be like 2023’s Barbenheimer — the cultural phenomenon sparked by the simultaneous release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“It’s like Barbenheimer,” she said, “but this year it’s going to be like — what else is coming out?”

Listing off the movies coming to theaters this summer — Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and Fantastic Four — Brosnahan said: “What’s our Barbenheimer between Fantastic Four, Jurassic Park, and Superman? The people need you. Supertastic Park?”

Amanda Seyfried said she's tired of sequels, but would do 'Mamma Mia! 3' in a 'heartbeat' ( Getty )

“It’s Fantastic Super-park. It’s Four Superparks. Four Dinosaurs. Four Super Dinosaurs. I don’t know!” Seyfried joked. “I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels.”

Insisting that she would rather see “original content,” as it’s “scary and brave to do it,” the Mean Girls star declared: “It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating.

“Then again, I’d do Mamma Mia! 3 in a heartbeat,” she clarified.

Brosnahan, who stars in James Gunn’s new film as Lois Lane, agreed, saying that she would also return for a Superman sequel.

“We had a great time. There’s also so many people in this cast who I didn’t get to work with,” said The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor.

Seyfried’s criticism comes amid Hollywood’s never-ending Rolodex of sequels and reboots.

In fact, the actor who reprised her role as Sophie in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is currently working on a sequel to her 2009 cult horror comedy, Jennifer’s Body.

“We’re making another one,” she revealed to former Jennifer’s Body co-star Adam Brody last week during their episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors video series.

Despite Megan Fox’s character’s ultimate demise at the end of the movie, Seyfried insisted that she’s “not doing it without [Fox].”

When it was first released, Jennifer’s Body was a critical flop, but it has since been embraced as a misunderstood triumph and garnered a cult following.

Earlier this year, Seyfried blamed the movie’s marketing team for its initial failure.

“If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree,” she told GQ.

Praising the film’s director, Karyn Kusama, as a “fierce advocate of women in storytelling,” Seyfried said: “She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV. She put it together so beautifully, and the marketing team cheapened it like it was just a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it.”