Alec Baldwin has claimed Americans are “uninformed” and have little knowledge of current affairs.

The It’s Complicated star, 66, gave his impassioned speech about the American worldview at the Torino Film Festival in Italy on Monday, 25 November, where he is promoting his forthcoming film Rust.

Baldwin, who was on trial for involuntary manslaughter this summer, claimed there is a “hole” in the American people’s understanding of the world that is plugged by independent, documentary and narrative films.

In a clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “Americans are very uninformed about reality, what’s really going on — climate change, Ukraine, you name it.”

He continued: “The biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information.

“You know what’s going on from the news, but information in America is driven by money. It’s a business.

“That vacuum is filled by the film industry. Not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry but narrative films as well.”

open image in gallery Alec Baldwin has claimed Americans are ‘uninformed’ about the world ( Getty Images )

Baldwin was ALSO asked about his hopes and apprehensions for Donald Trump’s second presidency, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Globe winner said there are “many challenges to face”, including “the environment, the problem of plastic, [and] of permafrost”.

When questioned about the importance of female directors working in the film industry, Baldwin said it’s a “good thing” more women are behind the camera.

“Of course, for some films, you need an energetic director who moves the camera continuously and maybe a male director is better,” he claimed.

“But for a comedy or a drama with a lot of talk, what’s the difference between a male director and a female director?”

open image in gallery Baldwin on trial for involuntary manslaughter in July ( Getty Images )

Baldwin was nominated for the Lifetime Award at the Torino Film Festival ahead of the controversial release of the Joel Souza Western Rust.

The film was struck by tragedy after Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring Souza three years ago. Questions about the incident were not permitted at the film festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin had been facing up to 18 months in prison before his involuntary manslaughter case was thrown out after just a week of testimony this July.

open image in gallery Baldwin at Sundance Film Festival in 2020 ( Getty Images for IMDb )

Baldwin broke down in tears and hugged his attorneys and his wife, Hilaria after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced her decision at the end of a chaotic day in a New Mexico courtroom.

Earlier this year, director Souza said that the accidental killing of Hutchins during the film’s shooting had “ruined” him.

“When I tell someone it ruined me, I don’t mean in the sense that people might generally think,” he told Vanity Fair. “I don’t mean that it put my career in ruins. I mean, internally, the person I was just went away.”