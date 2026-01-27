Alan Rickman ‘had so much more to give’ says actor’s widow in charity appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Rickman’s widow, Rima Horton, has spoken of the actor’s unfulfilled potential, stating he "had so much more to give," as she promoted a charity prize draw featuring Harry Potter books signed by the film’s stars.

The initiative aims to raise vital funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, honouring Rickman, who died from the disease in 2016.

A unique set of seven Harry Potter books has been autographed by 12 prominent cast members, including Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley, and Ralph Fiennes, who chillingly portrayed Lord Voldemort.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms Horton expressed her hope that the draw would generate substantial funds to support the development of a breath test. Such a test could be deployed in doctors’ surgeries for early detection of symptoms.

open image in gallery Alan Rickman had pancreatic cancer and died 10 years ago ( Dominic Lipinski/PA )

"Our motive is to raise money for this deadly disease, because it now has one of the highest death rates," she explained.

"The biggest problem is that by the time that people find out they’ve got it, it’s too late. The symptoms are so difficult to work out. What we’re trying to do is raise money for a breathalyser test which could provide an early diagnosis. All you have to do is buy a ticket."

Presenter Jon Kay showcased a copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, highlighting signatures from Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Miriam Margolyes, and Imelda Staunton. Ms Horton praised the cast’s willingness to participate: "The actors were wonderful. Everybody asked said, of course, they’d do it."

Rickman, beloved for his portrayal of potions master Severus Snape across all eight films, passed away at the age of 69. Ms Horton noted that the average life expectancy for pancreatic cancer is just three months post-diagnosis.

She revealed Rickman lived for six months after his diagnosis, with chemotherapy extending his life, though it "didn’t cure it." Reflecting on his loss, she added: "He had so much more to give. There were so many more things he could have done."

Pancreatic cancer affects approximately 10,800 people in the UK annually. Harry Potter enthusiasts can enter the draw to win the complete hardback set by making a minimum £5 donation to the charity. The prize draw concludes on Sunday, 1 March, after which one fortunate individual will receive the signed collection.

open image in gallery Helena Bonham Carter at the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

To enter, visit: uk.givergy.com/harry-potter-prize-draw/