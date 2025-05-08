Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Cumming has seemingly spoiled a scene from

The Scottish actor, 60, is returning to the world of superhero films to reprise his role as Nightcrawler, a German mutant with teleporting abilities, who he first played in 2003’s X2.

Cumming’s surprise return to Marvel was announced in March this year, with fellow X-Men stars James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum and Kelsey Grammer joining the bumper cast. They join other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh and Tom Hiddleston.

Speaking to Buzzfeed UK, Cumming, who hosts the US version of The Traitors, divulged a detail about one of the scenes that he is set to film, which started filming in London last month.

While talking about playing Nightcrawler after more than two decades, Cumming said: “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 – 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then, and now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.”

He added: “I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”

open image in gallery Alan Cumming ( Alamy/PA )

Last of Us star Pascal is poised to make his MCU debut as Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps which is due for release in July 2025.

It is now known if Cumming’s revelation is true or just a hypothetical comment.

In a previous interview on Today With Jenna and Friends in April, Cumming said that the major thing that had changed between playing Nightcrawler in 2003 and today is the make-up.

“I’ve had some makeup tests already for the role, but what’s great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes,” said the star.

Nightcrawler has a distinctive appearance with his blue tattooed skin. The outfit that Cumming had to wear had several hidden harnesses for components like his tail. He also had to put on fake teeth and contact lenses to achieve the character’s otherworldly look.

open image in gallery Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler in ‘X2’ ( 20 Century Fox/Disney )

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on 1 May 2026.