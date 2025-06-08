Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Al Pacino has said he was offered a “fortune” to play Han Solo in the original Star Wars but turned it down as he didn’t “understand” it.

The award-winning actor, known for his roles in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy, as well as films such as Heat and Scarface, was offered the part in the mid-1970s after he had appeared in the second Godfather film.

The part of roguish space pilot Han Solo ultimately went to Harrison Ford and launched him to global stardom. The character would go on to become one of the most beloved in the history of cinema, returning in several Star Wars sequels and, in 2018, becoming the focus of a prequel film starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Speaking about the decision to turn down Star Wars (1977), Pacino, 85, reminisced to Entertainment Weekly about his association with the “Movie Brats” – an unofficial group of pioneering New Hollywood filmmakers that included Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese and Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“They were real idealists coming into the Seventies with great films all over the globe,” he said.

“So I loved their work, but I was doing a show on Broadway at the time, and they handed me this script, and I thought, I don't understand,” Pacino continued, referring to Lucas’s Star Wars screenplay. “[I thought], I must be out of space myself.”

Pacino struggled to comprehend the script and sought advice from a trusted friend before ultimately turning down the role.

Al Pacino pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images )

"I looked at this thing and I sent it to Charlie Loughton, my friend and mentor, actually. I said, ‘What do you make of this?’ He was pretty wise and he said, ‘I don't get it, Al. I dunno. I don't get it.’ I said, ‘Well, I don't either; what are we going to do?’

“They offered me a fortune, but I don't know. No, I can't play something if I don't speak the language,” he added.

Nonetheless, Pacino seems to have little cause for regret and joked about his own part in propelling Ford to superstardom.

"I said, 'I think I'm in the mood to make Harrison Ford a career,'” he quipped.

Pacino can currently be seen in The Ritual, an exorcism horror also starring Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens.