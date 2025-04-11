Aimee Lou Wood ‘lined up for major role in Beatles biopics’ after White Lotus success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aimee Lou Wood has reportedly been cast in one of Sam Mendes’ forthcoming films about The Beatles following her White Lotus success.

The actor, 31, played the lovable girlfriend of Rick (Walton Goggins) in the latest series of Mike White’s HBO show and has been celebrated for both her performance and distinctive look.

Wood will take on the role of model Pattie Boyd, who was married to George Harrison for 11 years. Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn will play the Fab Four guitarist, it was confirmed last week.

A source told The Sun: “Aimee is a fantastic actress.The similarities between her and Pattie in terms of their looks is uncanny, but Aimee is a brilliant storyteller and is regarded as one of the country’s best acting talents.”

Harrison and Boyd married in 1966, with the model inspiring The Beatles’ hit record “Something”, which was released three years later.

The couple later divorced in 1977, with Boyd later marrying musician Eric Clapton in 1979 and Harrison marrying author Olivia Arias in 1976.

Mendes plans to make four separate movies about the biggest band in history, one from the perspective of each member. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood has reportedly been cast as George Harrison’s wife in a forthcoming biopic about The Beatles guitarist ( Getty Images )

The filmmaker, who has been developing a story about the Fab Four for years, previously revealed the movies will premiere in April 2028.

“While the Beatles’ rise to fame has been well-chronicled over the years, “I can assure you that there is still plenty to explore”, Mendes teased.“Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” he declared alongside the project’s announcement.

Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three finale

Reports of Wood’s casting come following the dramatic finale of The White Lotus season three, which aired earlier this week.

open image in gallery Pattie Boyd was married to Harrison from 1966 to 1977 ( Getty Images )

Reflecting on her character’s demise, Wood said: “[Chelsea’s] the most hopeful character on the show and that’s why she has to die, but obviously on a human level it is really fricking sad.”

Wood added that the show’s creator Mike White was questioning whether he had made the right choice to kill off the character.

“He doubted it a lot,” Wood said. “He came up to me a few times and said, ‘Are people going to hate me too much? I don’t know if this is too far.’”