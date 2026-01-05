Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ahn Sung-ki, the revered South Korean actor known affectionately as "The Nation’s Actor" for his prolific 60-year career and gentle public persona, has died at the age of 74.

The star, who had been battling blood cancer for several years, passed away on Monday at Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital.

His agency, the Artist Company, confirmed the news, expressing profound sorrow. "We feel deep sorrow at the sudden, sad news, pray for the eternal rest of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," the company stated.

President Lee Jae Myung also offered his condolences, writing on Facebook that Ahn had provided "comfort, joy and time for reflection" to many. "I already miss his warm smile and gentle voice," he added.

Born in Daegu in 1952, Ahn began his acting journey as a child, making his debut in the 1957 film The Twilight Train. He amassed an impressive 70 child acting credits before stepping away from the industry for a period of ordinary life. He later pursued a Vietnamese major at Seoul’s Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, graduating with top honours, though he noted the difficulty of securing employment in the wake of the Vietnam War.

Ahn returned to the silver screen in 1977, convinced he could still excel. His breakthrough came in 1980 with Lee Jang-ho’s Good, Windy Days, a critically acclaimed coming-of-age story that earned him the best new actor award at the prestigious Grand Bell Awards, South Korea’s equivalent of the Academy Awards.

open image in gallery Ahn Sung-ki attends an event as part of the 11th Pusan International Film Festival in Busan 2006 ( AP )

This marked the beginning of a highly successful adult career, during which he starred in a string of acclaimed films throughout the 1980s and 90s, cementing his status as one of the country’s most popular actors.

His memorable roles spanned diverse genres, including a Buddhist monk in 1981’s Mandara, a beggar in 1984’s Whale Hunting, a Vietnam War veteran-turned-novelist in 1992’s White Badge, and a corrupt police officer in 1993’s Two Cops.

He also portrayed a murderer in 1999’s Nowhere To Hide, a special forces trainer in 2003’s Silmido, and a devoted celebrity manager in 2006’s Radio Star. Over his career, Ahn collected dozens of major film awards, notably winning the Grand Bell Award for best actor five times – an unparalleled achievement in South Korean cinema.

Ahn cultivated an image as a humble, trustworthy, and family-oriented celebrity, largely avoiding scandal and maintaining a quiet personal life. Public surveys consistently named him South Korea’s most beloved actor, solidifying his nickname, "The Nation’s Actor."

Reflecting on this title in a 2023 interview with Yonhap news agency, Ahn admitted, "I felt I should do something that could match that title. But I think that has eventually guided me in a good direction."

While he often found it difficult to name a single favourite film, Ahn once remarked that his role as the dedicated manager in Radio Star most closely resembled his real-life self. He was also known for his reluctance to perform love scenes, often asking directors to omit them if they were merely for sensationalism.

"I don’t do well on acting like looking at someone who I don’t love with loving eyes and kissing really romantically. I feel shy and can’t express such emotions well," he told Shindonga magazine in 2007. "Simply, I’m clumsy on that. So I couldn’t star in such movies a lot. But ultimately, that was a right choice for me."

Ahn Sung-ki is survived by his wife and their two sons. A mourning station at a Seoul hospital was scheduled to remain open until Friday.