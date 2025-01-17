Adrien Brody sidesteps question about The Pianist director Roman Polanski

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Adrien Brody has said that questions about whether he would work with director Roman Polanski again are “too complex” to answer in an interview.

Brody, 51, remains the youngest man to ever win the Oscar for Best Actor, after winning the trophy in 2003 at the age of 29 for his role in Polanski’s The Pianist.

Polanski, 91, fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. He travelled to Europe, where he has continued to live and work, mostly in France, and was awarded the best director Oscar in the same year as Brody’s win.

The Rosemary’s Baby director did not attend the ceremony because of the outstanding warrant for his arrest. In 2018, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the industry body behind the Oscars, expelled Polanski from its membership.

When asked whether he would collaborate with Polanski in the future during an interview with The Guardian, Brody said that such a question was “too complex to answer in this moment”, before adding: “Really is.”

open image in gallery Brody remains the youngest person to win a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Polanski’s 'The Pianist’ ( Getty Images )

Back in 2016, Brody, who is currently thought to be in contention for a second Oscar nomination for his work in The Brutalist, touched on the allegations against Polanski in a radio interview with US broadcaster SiriusXM.

“Life is very complicated,” he said. “I look to collaborate with artistic people and to go into an endeavour without judgement and to hopefully be treated with the same.

“It’s an artistic pursuit, and Polanski for instance had a very complicated and difficult life. It would be unfair of me to delve into something as complicated as the past that was brought up in the media.”

open image in gallery Polanski fled the United States in 1978 and has lived and worked in Europe since then ( Getty Images )

Last year, a separate lawsuit alleging that Polanski had raped a minor in 1973 was withdrawn after being settled “to the parties’ mutual satisfaction”, according to the director’s legal team.

Before its withdrawal, the case had been due in a civil court in Los Angeles in 2025.