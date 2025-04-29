The Accountant 2 director gives update on Anna Kendrick following her absence from the sequel
The director of the action franchise said the star is ‘a hundred per cent in if we want’
Fans of The Accountant franchise, which recently released a sequel to the 2016 Ben Affleck film, will be pleased to hear that Anna Kendrick is in talks to return for a third installment.
The original movie, distributed by Warner Bros, follows Affleck's forensic accountant with high-functioning autism, Christian Wolff, who is forced to utilise his skills as an assassin when a new client puts his life in danger.
Kendrick memorably played Affleck’s love interest in the thriller, Dana Cummings, but she is noticeably absent from the new film, leaving many fans of the Pitch Perfect star disappointed.
Talking to Entertainment Weekly director Gavin O’Connor said that Kendrick’s nonappearance was always the intention. “When Bill Dubuque [screenwriter] and I started talking about the second movie, it was very important that we didn’t want a love story,” he said. “We wanted a love story with brothers. We wanted to do a 48 Hours or Midnight Run kind of buddy picture.
“Then the third movie, which is what the plan has always been, is for [Christian’s] quest for love and connection to be consummated. I don’t know what that’s going to be yet, but that’s the intention.”
In further comments to the New York Times, O’Connor said he’s had “preliminary conversations” with Kendrick about reprising the role in the future.
He added: “ I am personally running from another puzzle movie, which we’ve done twice now. One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves.”
Affleck, who was also present for the interview, interjected: “We’re hoping she still likes us.”
O’Connor responded by revealing: “Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred per cent in if we want.”
Although the first film had impressive box office takings of $155m from a $44m budget the sequel so far has reportedly made just $25m against an $80m budget.
In a two-star review of The Accountant 2, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that the film was “teetering right on the edge of seeing his autism as nothing more than a punchline”.
Kendrick last appeared in the Netflix true crime drama Woman of the Hour, which she also directed. The Twilight actor told The Independent was that the film “most revealing piece of work” she had ever done, leaving her feeling vulnerable.
The 39-year-old will next appear alongside Blake Lively in Another Simple Favour, a sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favour.
