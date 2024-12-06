Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was caught off guard by a comment about the plot of his famous 2008 movie, Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging.

The 34-year-old actor, who played teenage heartthrob Robbie in the classic teen comedy, looked back on his role during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1. During the segment, a fan called in to make a statement about one of the film’s characters.

“Dave the Laugh deserved better,” the fan said, referring to the student that protagonist Georgia (played by Georgia Groome) hung out with to make Robbie jealous.

In response, Taylor-Johnson’s mouth dropped as he struggled to remember the character in question. “Who? Dave the Laugh? Who’s that?” he asked.

The fan reminded the actor that Dave was also a friend of Robbie’s. “You get like chips with him at the beginning of the movie, but then Dave absolutely pines over Georgia for the entire film,” the fan continued.

“Does he?” Taylor-Johnson — who married director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, in 2012 — asked. “Poor Dave.”

The fan also noted that in the movie, Robbie is continuously flirting with Georgia, even though he had a girlfriend before they got together at the end. She criticized the fact that Dave “just got palmed off” at the end with Ellen, a friend of Georgia that he kissed.

Taylor-Johnson was quite surprised to hear how Dave was treated as she shook his head and said: “Whoa.” He also called his character Robbie “a wrong ‘un.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson ( Getty Images )

After the fan said she could relate to Dave’s experience in the movie, she again criticized Robbie for “taking” his friend’s crush away. In response, Taylor-Johnson joked about the fan’s — who was also named Georgia – thoughts on the movie.

“I almost feel like, Georgia, you didn’t feel that back in the day,” he jokingly said. “I think you’re lying. I think that you didn’t care for Dave at all. Not one bit when you watched that movie. And now when you recently watched it you went, ‘Awww.’ And you just felt sympathetic for poor Dave. And now you’re thinking, ‘Well actually.’”

The fan admitted that when she originally watched the movie, she would have “gone for the heartthrob”, conceding that the character Georgia “made all the right decisions.”

Angus Thongs, & Perfect Snogging was one of Taylor-Johnson’s biggest films during his early acting career. The British star has gone to star in major pictures including the two Kick-Ass movies, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt.

He’s next set to star in Sony’s Kraven The Hunter based on the Marvel comics alongside Russell Crowe and Arian DeBose. In the movie, which will be released on December 13, Taylor-Johnson takes on the role of Russian big-game hunter Sergei Nikolaevich Kravinoff/Kraven, who appears as a supervillain and anti-hero in the Spider-Man comics.

The trailer sees Crowe as his father, Nikolai Kravinoff, who is described by the synopsis as a “ruthless” man who sends Kraven down “a path of vengeance with brutal consequences.”

The teaser ends with Nikolai telling Kraven to “embrace who you really are, son”, and “you will become the legend.” During that moment, Taylor-Johnson is shirtless with a fur jacket.

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to superhero films. He has appeared in Marvel films, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as Pietro Maximoff, the brother of Wanda Maximoff.