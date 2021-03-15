Iconic Heath Ledger-Julia Stiles movie set to get trilogy 26 years later
1999 romcom was breakthrough film for leads Ledger and Julia Stiles
10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger has revealed that the iconic Heath Ledger-starrer might be getting a sequel – or three.
Based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the original 1999 teen romcom saw the late Ledger starring as the broody Patrick Verona, who has to try and convince the antisocial Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles, to date him, so that new student Cameron James, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt can date Kat’s sister, Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik.
The film went on to become a cult classic as well as a breakthrough film for Ledger, Stiles, and Gordon-Levitt.
In a recent interview, Junger confirmed that a sequel is “definitively in the works” and that it is being developed as a trilogy – 10 Things I Hate About Dating, followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage, and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.
“10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now,” Junger told People magazine.
He added that while the project hasn’t been green-lit yet, he is co-writing the script with Naya Elle James, and the original film’s producer, Andrew Lazar, is also involved. Together, he said, they have “some pretty good ideas”.
The sequel will be based on the 1666 satirical play by Molière, The Misanthrope.
On bringing back the original cast, Junger sounded very enthusiastic.
“I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way,” he said.
“If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that].
“I'd love Larry Miller to come back, because he's so great,” he added, referring to the role of Walter Stratford, the single, overprotective parent to Kat and Bianca.
However, the original lead, Ledger, died in 2008 at 28. When asked if the new films would somehow honour him, Junger called it a “beautiful idea”.
“I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes .... He deserves to be loved.”
A Broadway adaptation of the film is also reportedly in the works, starring Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska working together on the score, and Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang working on the book.
In 2020, Stiles had responded to the idea of a sequel with enthusiasm, but added that she wasn’t sure how or if a cast reunion would work.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments