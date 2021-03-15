Iconic Heath Ledger-Julia Stiles movie set to get trilogy 26 years later

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger has revealed that the iconic Heath Ledger-starrer might be getting a sequel – or three.

Based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the original 1999 teen romcom saw the late Ledger starring as the broody Patrick Verona, who has to try and convince the antisocial Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles, to date him, so that new student Cameron James, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt can date Kat’s sister, Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik.

The film went on to become a cult classic as well as a breakthrough film for Ledger, Stiles, and Gordon-Levitt.

In a recent interview, Junger confirmed that a sequel is “definitively in the works” and that it is being developed as a trilogy – 10 Things I Hate About Dating, followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage, and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

“10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now,” Junger told People magazine.

open image in gallery Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in 10 Things I Hate About You ( Rex )

He added that while the project hasn’t been green-lit yet, he is co-writing the script with Naya Elle James, and the original film’s producer, Andrew Lazar, is also involved. Together, he said, they have “some pretty good ideas”.

The sequel will be based on the 1666 satirical play by Molière, The Misanthrope.

On bringing back the original cast, Junger sounded very enthusiastic.

“I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way,” he said.

“If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that].

open image in gallery The cast of 10 Things I Hate About You ( Touchstone Pictures/Courtesy E/REX/Shutterstock )

open image in gallery Junger said he would love ‘Larry Miller to come back, because he's so great’ ( Touchstone Pictures )

“I'd love Larry Miller to come back, because he's so great,” he added, referring to the role of Walter Stratford, the single, overprotective parent to Kat and Bianca.

However, the original lead, Ledger, died in 2008 at 28. When asked if the new films would somehow honour him, Junger called it a “beautiful idea”.

“I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes .... He deserves to be loved.”

A Broadway adaptation of the film is also reportedly in the works, starring Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska working together on the score, and Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang working on the book.

In 2020, Stiles had responded to the idea of a sequel with enthusiasm, but added that she wasn’t sure how or if a cast reunion would work.