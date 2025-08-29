Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Roberts has defended criticism of her new film, After the Hunt, following claims it sheds a harmful light on allegations of sexual assualt.

The actress, speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, denied that its ambiguous handling of a campus sexual assault allegation was politically incorrect.

Roberts plays Alma Olsson, a Yale philosophy professor whose life is upended when her longtime friend and colleague is accused by one of her favourite students of sexual assault.

The drama, directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino and also starring Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, probes how supposedly liberal academics wrestle with questions of loyalty, power and identity when confronted with generational fault lines.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the opening, Roberts pushed back on suggestions the film risked echoing cultural patterns that cast suspicion on survivors, particularly Black women, while preserving ambiguity around males accused of assault.

Roberts said the film ‘challenges people to have a conversation’ ( Yannis Drakoulidis/Amazon MGM Studios via AP )

"We're not making statements, we are portraying these people in these moments of time," Roberts said.

"We are challenging people to have a conversation and to be excited by that or to be infuriated by that. It's up to you ... if making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing."

The Hollywood star, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, said she relished the chance to play a conflicted, compromised character, like Olsson, who is addicted to painkillers and struggles to respond to the assault allegation.

"Trouble is where the juicy stuff is, right? ... It's like dominoes of conflict. Once one falls, suddenly everywhere you turn there's some new piece of challenge. And that's what makes it worth getting up and going to work in the morning," she said.

Guadagnino said the film was about the collision of competing perspectives rather than offering a clear moral verdict. "Everyone has their own truth. It's not that one truth is more important than another," he said.

He added that he also saw the film as a portrayal of the pursuit of power, with Roberts's character seeking career advancement within the politically fraught atmosphere of Yale.

"When I see the ambition of wanting something beyond other people, I’m quite interested, because it's a damnation," Guadagnino said, adding he just wanted "tranquillity".

His work ethic is anything but tranquil as he continues to pump out big-name pictures at the rate of almost one a year.

Last year he presented Queer"with Daniel Craig at Venice and in 2022 showcased Bones & All with Timothee Chalamet at the Lido. His film Challengers had been scheduled to open the 2023 festival but was withdrawn during the actors' strike