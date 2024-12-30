The Addams Family’s Raul Julia was far more than his tragic death

When Meryl Streep first got to know Raul Julia, her co-star in a 1978 production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, she was “terrified” of him. “Everything about him was so big,” she said. “His eyes, his gestures, his smile – and he was so loud.” During one rehearsal, a particularly intense in-character quarrel saw her attack the Puerto Rican actor with her fingernails. Julia, fighting back, stabbed her with a pencil point. The incident left Streep with a permanent mark on her arm. Before long, it was a scar she had grown to cherish.

Julia had a way of leaving his mark on most everyone he encountered – either in person, or through art. As Gomez Addams in The Addams Family (1991) and its immaculate 1993 sequel, he was the picture of mordant urbanity. He shone as a tortured revolutionary in the 1985 Oscar winner Kiss of the Spider Woman. For those lucky enough to see him live, though, Julia belonged to the stage: he was an actor who mesmerised in a litany of Shakespeare plays, who drew blood in Broadway’s Dracula, who sang and danced with the best of them.

And then, suddenly and devastatingly, Julia was gone. He was 54 years old when he died, of complications from a stroke in 1994, having been diagnosed with stomach cancer three years earlier. His final film, released posthumously 30 years ago this week, remains one of Julia’s best-loved roles, the bombastic video game adaptation Street Fighter. Starring opposite a terrible, cocaine-fuelled Jean-Claude Van Damme, Julia brought class and preposterous charisma to the project, playing the villainous General M Bison; he had agreed to do it in the first place as a chance to connect with his two video-game-loving children. General Bison sits behind the debonair Gomez Addams as the role for which Julia is most widely known. But his skills went far beyond god-tier moustache-twirling.

Julia grew up in Puerto Rico, a child of upper-middle-class affluence. His mother was a singer, his great aunt – the woman who inspired his passion for the stage – a singer of Spanish-language operettas. His father owned a chicken shop and claimed to have been the first restaurateur to bring pizza to Puerto Rican shores. Julia performed throughout his childhood and adolescence, playing nightclubs and local theatres as a young man. It was the actor and future game show mainstay Orson Bean who suggested to Julia that he move to the US, after he chanced upon a performance at a nightclub during a sojourn in San Juan.

Trying to make it in Sixties America as a Latino was no easy feat, of course – particularly for an actor like Julia, who wore his nationality with pride, refusing to sand down his accent or change his name. “I didn’t come here to play Mr Puerto Rican,” he once said. “I’m an actor. I’m not some stereotype.” After he moved to New York, he started performing with Theater in the Street, a Spanish-English theatre company that would stage productions of classic plays (Shakespeare, Molière), often in Spanish, wherever they could erect a stage – be it a sidewalk, park, or street corner. Audiences weren’t always receptive: during his time with the company, Julia found himself pelted from the roofs above with eggs, mattresses and – one time – a glass bottle.

To make ends meet, Julia also took on regular jobs – selling pens, or magazine subscriptions – none of which lasted long. “I get fired all the time,” he joked in an old interview. (A somewhat modest distortion – he quit the pen-hawking job after just one day, after realising he was supposed to con clients by shifting shoddy merchandise.) He took classes to hone his acting; Christopher Walken, who took the same class, recalled: “He was very present… just great company.”

It was theatre producer Joseph Papp – known for his then radical colourblind casting – who championed Julia’s stage career, first hiring him for a production of Titus Andronicus. After this, there was another lull, and a stint on the soap opera Love of Life – playing a Cuban immigrant fleeing Castro. “It was the very pit of my life,” he later said. One day, desperate for more stage work, he cold-called Papp asking for work. “I said, ‘Listen, I need a job, I don’t care what kind of a job,’” Julia remembered. “‘It doesn’t even have to be acting, I just want to be somewhere in the theatre.’ I was kidding, but I said, ‘I’m ready to kill myself, commit suicide!’ So he said, ‘Well, don’t do that, you’re gonna make a mess. Call me back in 10 minutes.’” Ten minutes later, Papp made him house manager for a production of Hamlet.

open image in gallery Cellmates: Julia with William Hurt in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ ( Shutterstock )

Julia was never destined to stay backstage long, and soon he was one of the most in-demand names in New York’s theatre scene. His Broadway debut came in a play called That Cuban Thing in 1968. After auditioning four times, Julia finally snapped, telling the producers: “You know damned well that I’m the only one right for this role. Now make up your minds!”

By the early 1970s, he was juggling commitments, starring as a regular on Sesame Street by day, and performing as a lead in the Shakespearean rock musical Two Gentlemen of Verona by night. When he was cast in Hamlet opposite Stacy Keach and James Earl Jones, he would perform in Two Gentlemen in the early evening, before high-tailing it to Central Park for the end of Hamlet, with his character Osric entering in the fifth act.

It was around this time that Julia first made inroads into Hollywood, making his film debut in the 1971 Al Pacino heroin drama The Panic in Needle Park. Over the next decade, he would continue to excel in projects such as the sly, sexy horror Eyes of Laura Mars, and as a suave “other man” in Francis Ford Coppola’s lush, romantic flop One From the Heart. In 1985, he truly got his breakthrough, opposite William Hurt in Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hurt’s character was a gay man imprisoned under Brazil’s military dictatorship; Julia was his cellmate, a tortured revolutionary. Both actors are terrific, but the plaudits mostly gravitated to the more established Hurt. Accepting his Best Actor Oscar for the film, he immediately declared: “I share this with Raul.”

During rehearsals, the actors had swapped roles as an experiment; for a short while, Hurt, blown away by his co-star’s interpretation, kept insisting that they were “making a mistake” with the original casting. Julia lost 30lb for the role (“I learnt from research that there were no fat revolutionaries”), and, after finishing the film, remarked: “I felt like I was getting out of prison myself.”

open image in gallery Star turn: Julia in the 1986 film ‘Florida Straits’ ( Shutterstock )

Kiss of the Spider Woman opened doors for Julia, and some of his best screen work followed – such as his turn as a steely lawyer in Presumed Innocent, or assassinated Salvadoran archbishop Óscar Romero in Romero. Interspersed were fun turns in low-budget genre flicks, such as Roger Corman’s Frankenstein Unbound (playing Victor), or the ambitious, fanciful Overdrawn at the Memory Bank (later to become a fan-favourite episode of the B-movie-mockery series Mystery Science Theatre 3000).

In Julia’s frustratingly truncated body of work, there lies plenty of insight into his offscreen convictions. Romero was, for Julia, a chance to pay homage to a man who dedicated his life to humanitarianism. Julia threw himself diligently into activism to end hunger, via the organisation The Hunger Project; once a month, he would refuse to eat for 24 hours, to express his commitment to the cause. As a voice for Puerto Rican and Latino stars in general, he was a pioneer, breaking boundaries and confronting prejudices. He cared deeply, too, about children – a large and adored part of his fanbase, ever since his days of Theater in the Street and Sesame Street – and spoke late in life of his joy at being recognised by kids for his role as Gomez Addams. He had two children of his own with his second wife, the dancer Merel Poloway (his first marriage, to his childhood sweetheart and cousin, ended in 1969 after four years).

open image in gallery Preposterous charisma: Julia in his final feature film, 1994’s ‘Street Fighter’ ( Shutterstock )

Julia’s death was shocking. After his performances in the two Addams Family movies – hilarious and assured, oozing personality – it seemed as if no one could tell just where his limit would be. It may be that he was fated never to reach old age; Julia’s father and grandfather died of the same cause. But you can’t help but wonder what the future would have had in store for him.

Speaking at his funeral, a prestigious Puerto Rican state ceremony, politician Ruben Berrios Martinez, a childhood schoolmate of Julia’s, said: “Raul came to this world to make us more happy. He never had enemies, he was a true star, in the sense of the light that radiated from him and his work. That is why today Puerto Rico is darker. He was a luminous glowing mirror in which Puerto Ricans see the best of themselves.” And he was right. Even now, 30 years on, you can still see the afterglow.