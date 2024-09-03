Jump to content

Watch live: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino bring new film Queer to Venice

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 03 September 2024 07:25
Watch live as Daniel Craig and director Luca Guadagnino arrive at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday 3 September, ahead of the press conference and photo call for their new film Queer.

Based on the 1985 novel by cult author William S Burroughs, the film premieres this week.

Craig stars as the Burroughs surrogate character William Lee, while Outer Banks star Drew Starkey plays Eugene Allerton.

Director Guadagnino is known for his 2017 romance Call Me by Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, and 2024’s Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist.

Ahead of the premiere of Queer, singer Omar Apollo revealed he has an intimate scene with Craig, the former James Bond star, and that he lost weight before shooting.

“I had to get on the soup diet,” Apollo told Interview magazine.

“Luca did not tell me to lose weight, but when you’re about to have a sex scene with Daniel Craig, you’re like, ‘Oh, dude, I can’t be looking off.’ I was at 200 pounds, because I’m six-five.”

“It’s around where I should be, honestly. But I got down to 181 when the movie came.”

