Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Brad Pitt and George Clooney arrive for a Venice Film Festival press conference and photo call for their new movie Wolfs.

Pitt will arrive on Sunday 1 September, days after Angelina Jolie was on the lido for her new title Maria.

The pair are locked in a bitter divorce and it is not expected they will cross paths in the lagoon city.

Earlier this week, Jolie revealed she had to learn how to sing opera to prepare for playing Maria Callas, one of the greatest sopranos of all time, suggesting that it was the most demanding role of her career.

Maria, directed by Pablo Larrain, chronicles Callas’s final days in Paris when she was addicted to anti-anxiety drugs. It recalls the high and low notes of her tumultuous past when she wowed audiences around the world with her astonishing voice.

“This is the hardest, the most challenging role,” Jolie said ahead of the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Maria is one of 21 films competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the festival.

Pitt’s new movie Wolfs is not in the running.