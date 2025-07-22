Benedict Cumberbatch says overeating for Doctor Strange role was ‘horrific’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch has labelled his need to eat beyond his appetite for Marvel’s Doctor Strange film as "horrific".

The London-born actor, 49, known for playing the spell-casting superhero, stated he could have fed a family "with the amount of eating" he did.

He criticised the film industry for being "grossly wasteful" regarding such practices.

Speaking on the podcast Ruthie’s Table 4, he said: “You have someone who can prescribe you what you’re eating and they can cook for you.

“We had a fantastic chef on the last Doctor Strange film … but it’s this amazing facility to go, ‘Right he needs to be on this many calories a day.

open image in gallery Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the Marvel franchise ( AP )

“He needs to have five meals, he needs to have a couple of boiled eggs between those five meals or some kind of high protein snack, cheese and crackers or almond butter and crackers. Crackers. Lots of crackers.’

“For me the exercise is great and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident. You hold yourself better, you have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig.

“But it is horrific. I don’t like it personally, I think it’s horrific, eating beyond your appetite … It’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.

“It just slowly, slowly, you have to meet people where they are on these issues in filmmaking. But it’s a grossly wasteful industry.

“So let me think about set builds that aren’t recycled. Think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy.

“The amount of wattage you need to sort of create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.

“So the first people to stick their head above the parapet to talk about anything to do with climate and excessive use of things, or hypocrisy, or systems that don’t work, get slammed if they’re actors, because they’re ferried about.”

He added: “It is a systemic thing. But as a producer, I’m really hot on that.

open image in gallery Cumberbatch is also known for playing Sherklock in the BBC drama ( BBC )

“I try to push the green initiative, the green handshake into every agreement I can.”

Cumberbatch is also known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the eponymous award-winning BBC series and won a Bafta TV award for the drama Patrick Melrose, which was based on a series of semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St Aubyn.

Ruthie’s Table 4 invites a range of notable guests to take a seat at the River Cafe with co-founder Ruth Rogers.

This season features conversations with people including Sir Elton John, Bono, Guillermo Del Toro, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and Sir Ian McKellen.