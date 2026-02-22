Watch live: Celebrities walk Bafta red carpet ahead of 2026 film awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as stars walk the Bafta red carpet for the 2026 film awards on Sunday, 22 February, in London.

Nominees and guests are arriving for the biggest night in British film, with celebrities from all over the globe descending upon the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre for the 79th edition of the awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, about a washed-up revolutionary searching for his missing teenage daughter, leads the nominations with 14 nods, including best film, best director, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and best actress for Chase Infiniti.

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s vampire action-horror, follows twin brothers (Michael B Jordan) who return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. It is this year’s second-most nominated film, with 13 nods.

Jessie Buckley is widely tipped to take home Best Actress for her role in Hamnet, Chloe Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell’s novel, though she goes up against stiff competition from the likes of Infiniti and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You).

In the Best Actor category, Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) is battling it out against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Jordan, and British rising star Robert Aramayo (I Swear).

This year’s host is Alan Cumming, taking over from David Tennant, who fronted the ceremonies in 2024 and 2025.

The ceremony takes place earlier than its scheduled broadcast time, kicking off around 5pm. It will be televised on BBC One from 7pm.