Watch live: Oscars afterparty arrivals at Governors Ball as Anora wins Best Picture
Watch live as Oscar winners and nominees arrive at the 66th Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-ceremony celebration in Los Angeles' Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, 2 March.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack on 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.
Adrien Brody picked up Best Actor at the 2025 ceremony, while Sean Baker was honored with Best Director for Anora — which also won Best Picture.
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor.
Memorable moments during the night included Adrien Brody throwing his gum before stepping on stage to accept his award, Morgan Freeman's tribute to Gene Hackman, and host Conan O’Brien drawing resounding applause for cracking a joke about "standing up to a powerful Russian."
