Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel's Eurovision contestant Yuval Raphael says she had been frightened by pro-Palestinian protests and security concerns surrounding Israel's participation in the competition.

However, the artist said she was "focusing on the love" shown by global fans as the competition kicks off in Switzerland.

"I've been mentally preparing for this," Raphael told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

It came after her appearance at the contest’s "turquoise carpet" opening ceremony on Sunday, which was disrupted by protesters.

open image in gallery Yuval Raphael at the 2025 Eurovision opening ceremony ( Keystone )

"Yesterday was frightening, even at times uncomfortable,” she said. "But I’m focusing on the good and the love" shown by global fans, she added.

Raphael, 24, was at the Nova music festival during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

She was selected in January to represent Israel in the 2025 contest.

Basel police said on Monday they were investigating an incident of a person apparently making a threatening gesture towards the Israeli delegation during Sunday's ceremony.

A young man wearing a keffiyeh head scarf - that has become an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause - and holding a Palestinian flag allegedly made a throat-slitting gesture toward Raphael, according to a delegation from Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza in response to the October attack has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the territory.

The conflict has prompted officials in countries including Spain, Slovenia and Iceland to question whether Israel should take part in the competition.

Raphael's entry, New Day Will Rise, is a pop song with verses in English, French, and Hebrew. She is scheduled to perform in the semi-finals on Thursday, May 15, with the final due on May 17 at Basel's St. Jakobshalle arena.

Despite the controversy, Raphael said her goal remains unchanged.

"The agenda that I came here with from the beginning is spreading love and hope as much as I can,” she said. “It’s just helping me rebalance," she said.