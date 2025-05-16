Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision fans gearing up for Saturday's grand final are set to spend an average of £76 on their celebrations this year, slightly up from last year's £73 outlay, according to a new survey.

This covers the cost of party essentials, from food and drinks to decorations, costumes, and entertainment.

Commissioned by TopCashback, the research reveals a shift in spending habits compared to 2024.

While the average spend has seen a modest increase, a growing number of viewers are opting for a more budget-friendly approach. This year, 21 per cent of those tuning in plan to spend nothing at all, a significant jump from the 12 per cent who avoided spending last year.

Interestingly, fewer people have been saving specifically for their Eurovision parties this year. Only 28 per cent of partygoers set aside funds for the occasion, down from 34 per cent in 2024.

This drop in pre-planning has led to more people dipping into their savings to cover the costs, with a quarter (25 per cent) planning to do so, compared to 19 per cent last year. Credit card usage remains relatively stable, with nearly a fifth (18 per cent) intending to use plastic, down slightly from 19 per cent in 2024.

When it comes to the biggest expenses, food tops the list for over half (56 per cent) of those celebrating. Alcoholic and soft drinks follow closely behind, accounting for 38 per cent and 37 per cent of the expected costs respectively.

For those looking to embrace the Eurovision spirit, fancy dress and themed outfits make up 17 per cent of the planned expenditure.

open image in gallery Remember Monday are the UK’s 2025 Eurovision entry ( Shivansh Gupta/PA )

Fewer partygoers will also be asking guests to chip in, with 10 per cent planning to ask for contributions this year, down from 20 per cent in 2024.

One in 16 (6 per cent) people are planning to watch the contest in a pub or bar this year, according to the survey carried out by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK in April.

Trio Remember Monday are representing the UK at this year’s contest, being held in Basel, Switzerland.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, said: “A memorable Eurovision night doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. With a bit of creativity and planning, it’s possible to celebrate in style without breaking the bank.

“To decorate your home, pre-loved decoration bundles from sites like Vinted or eBay are a great alternative to buying new, and instead of splashing out on fancy dress, try getting creative with face paint or make-up. If you don’t fancy throwing a party, keep an eye out for ‘free watch’ parties at pubs in your area.”

Mr Bullock added that while fewer people are asking guests to contribute financially to Eurovision parties this year: “A simple way to keep costs down is to make it a ‘bring your own drink or dish’ event, guests are usually happy to pitch in when it means sharing a fun evening together.”