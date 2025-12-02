Eurovision could vote on Israel’s involvement as more countries threaten boycott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Eurovision Song Contest is poised for a "watershed moment" on Thursday as members of its organising body, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), may vote on whether Israel can participate in 2026.

This comes amid threats from several nations to withdraw if Israel is not excluded due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

EBU members are set to convene to discuss new rules designed to prevent governments and third parties from unduly influencing voting outcomes, following controversy this year surrounding Israel's second-place finish.

Should members deem these new measures insufficient, a vote on participation will be held, the EBU confirmed, without explicitly naming Israel.

Public broadcasters from Slovenia, Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands have all indicated they would boycott the event, scheduled for May in Austria, if Israel is permitted to compete. Their concerns stem from the escalating Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which local health authorities report has surpassed 70,000.

While the annual televised pop music celebration, watched by approximately 150 million viewers globally, strives to remain non-political, the Gaza war has deeply embroiled it in controversy.

A boycott by key European supporters, including Spain, could lead to a significant decline in audience figures and potential sponsorship.

This year, critics alleged that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant, Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the 7 October attack by Hamas militants that ignited the conflict.

open image in gallery Israel’s entrant, Yuval Raphael, finished second in this year’s contest (Martin Meissner/AP) ( AP )

Israel has not directly addressed these accusations but frequently asserts it is the target of a global smear campaign.

The EBU stated: "We very much hope the package of measures will assure members that we have taken strong action to protect the neutrality and impartiality of the Song Contest."

Eurovision expert Paul Jordan, who holds a PhD on the contest, described the situation as a "watershed moment" for the competition.

"This is a real crisis point for Eurovision and the EBU... I think it probably has to go to a vote," Jordan commented.

Ben Robertson from fan site ESC Insight highlighted the potential impact of audience loss, but also cautioned that excluding Israel could further isolate Eurovision.

The Israeli foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Luxembourg's RTL broadcaster supported the proposed changes, while Norway's NRK broadcaster found the EBU's signal of significant reform "promising".

An industry source suggested that if a vote against Israel were successful, Germany would likely withdraw and not broadcast the contest, though German broadcaster ARD declined to comment. Austrian host broadcaster ORF, however, wishes for Israel to compete.

Sources within Israeli broadcaster KAN told Reuters they believe discussions about excluding Israel are unjustified, asserting KAN's full compliance with EBU rules.

They also highlighted KAN's support for Israeli acts that have delivered what they described as memorable Eurovision performances.

Russia has been excluded from Eurovision since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.