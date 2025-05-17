Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision fans are expressing their sympathy for Graham Norton, after the BBC presenter was left disappointed as Celine Dion failed to make a special appearance at the final in Basel, Switzerland.

Speculation had mounted that the Canadian singer could perform, given Switzerland's victory in 2024 – their first since Dion's own triumph in 1988.

Dion, 57, won the contest in Dublin in 1988 with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi". Nemo's victory with "The Code" in Malmö in 2024 marked the country's first triumph since.

She did appear during the first semi-final on Tuesday (13 May), saying in a video message that she wanted “nothing more” than to be in Basel, and recalling her triumph as a “life-changing moment”.

Throughout the BBC broadcast of the event, which was won by Austria and their singer JJ with the song ‘Wasted Love’, Norton mentioned that he was longing for Dion to make an appearance.

However, as the night wore on, even he admitted that he had given up hope of seeing her.

open image in gallery Celine Dion during the Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday (13 May) ( BBC )

On social media, people couldn’t help but feel sorry for the popular Irish broadcaster.

“When Graham has promised us Celine Dion all night but they give us an alpine horn instead,” one person wrote.

A second viewer noted: “I feel for Graham Norton every time he says ‘Celine Dion’ like he's trying to manifest her I think he wants it more than anyone in the world.”

“Meanwhile, Celine Dion gets ready for bed knowing that the whole of Europe’s been waiting for her to turn up,” another viewer joked.

At a press briefing on Saturday (17 May), Eurovision director Martin Green, from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), commented on Dion, saying: “My answer was going to be, Father Christmas exist, you’ll have to wait and see.”

The singer has curtailed her touring schedule in recent years due to health challenges, including stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

open image in gallery Dion marked her comeback as the closing act of the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony ( AP )

However, she made a moving comeback performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, singing Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L’Amour" from the Eiffel Tower.

It was reported that Dion sent in a video message for the first semi-final rehearsals wishing the contestants luck, appearing to rule out her return, but this appeared to be dismissed by Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR.

An SRG SSR spokesman said: “All elements of the first semi-final show were played through and rehearsed intensively.

“There are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her.”