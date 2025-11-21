Eddie Murphy to receive prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026
At 64, Murphy has commanded the entertainment industry for nearly five decades
Eddie Murphy is set to receive a prestigious life achievement award from the American Film Institute, the organization’s board of trustees announced on Friday. The esteemed accolade will be presented at a star-studded gala tribute held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the institute’s board of trustees, lauded the actor, stating, "Eddie Murphy is an American icon. A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds."
At 64, Murphy has commanded the entertainment industry for nearly five decades, evolving from a teenage stand-up sensation to a pivotal member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast, and a box office titan with hits including "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," and the "Shrek" films. In 2007, he earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for "Dreamgirls," having already secured a Screen Actors Guild award and a Golden Globe for the role, though he ultimately did not win the Academy Award.
In his new Netflix documentary, "Being Eddie," Murphy reflected on that Oscar night, admitting he was more bothered by the need to wear a tuxedo than by losing. "It’s always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don’t win, I don’t give a (expletive)," he remarked. "I’m still Eddie in the morning."
His recent accolades include the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes, where his acceptance speech was notably brief.
Speaking to The Associated Press in 2021, Murphy shared a matured perspective on his career: "You take everything for granted when you’re young, how successful I was. Now I take nothing for granted and appreciate everything."
Murphy is the 51st recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award, which was first bestowed upon John Ford in 1973.
Previous honourees include cinematic giants such as Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Denzel Washington, with last year’s tribute to Francis Ford Coppola drawing luminaries like Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford.
Murphy will accept his award next year on April 18.