Eddie Murphy to receive prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy is set to receive a prestigious life achievement award from the American Film Institute, the organization’s board of trustees announced on Friday. The esteemed accolade will be presented at a star-studded gala tribute held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the institute’s board of trustees, lauded the actor, stating, "Eddie Murphy is an American icon. A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds."

At 64, Murphy has commanded the entertainment industry for nearly five decades, evolving from a teenage stand-up sensation to a pivotal member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast, and a box office titan with hits including "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," and the "Shrek" films. In 2007, he earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for "Dreamgirls," having already secured a Screen Actors Guild award and a Golden Globe for the role, though he ultimately did not win the Academy Award.

In his new Netflix documentary, "Being Eddie," Murphy reflected on that Oscar night, admitting he was more bothered by the need to wear a tuxedo than by losing. "It’s always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don’t win, I don’t give a (expletive)," he remarked. "I’m still Eddie in the morning."

Eddie Murphy is the 51st recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award ( 2019 Invision )

His recent accolades include the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes, where his acceptance speech was notably brief.

Speaking to The Associated Press in 2021, Murphy shared a matured perspective on his career: "You take everything for granted when you’re young, how successful I was. Now I take nothing for granted and appreciate everything."

Murphy is the 51st recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award, which was first bestowed upon John Ford in 1973.

Previous honourees include cinematic giants such as Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Denzel Washington, with last year’s tribute to Francis Ford Coppola drawing luminaries like Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford.

Murphy will accept his award next year on April 18.