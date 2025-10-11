Star of ‘90s sitcom ‘Family Matters’ under fugitive arrest near US-Mexico border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Darius McCrary, known for Family Matters, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol near the Mexico border on a felony warrant from another state.

According to court booking records obtained by People, the 49-year-old was arrested and booked at 7:17 p.m. that night on a “fugitive arrest” charge. He is being held without bail in a San Diego jail pending his first court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday.

The warrant stems from a Michigan case and is connected to McCrary’s failure to appear in court in relation to unpaid child-support obligations, his representative, Ann Barlow, told TMZ.

His rep further told Us Weekly that McCrary was detained near the Mexico border while working with a real estate developer on a housing project for the homeless in Tijuana.

“Darius was doing a good deed when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance,” the statement read. “The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only three days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately Darius had Covid therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date. However immediately notified the Judge with a doctor’s note diagnosis of Covid.”

open image in gallery Darius McCrary was arrested Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol for allegedly missing a court appearance related to unpaid child support ( Getty Images )

In his 2019 finalized divorce from former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner, McCrary was ordered to pay child support and complete substance abuse and batterers’ intervention programs. Brawner was granted full custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Zoey.

McCrary has faced multiple arrests over unpaid child support. He was first arrested in Michigan in 2015 but released after paying a $5,500 fine. In November 2023, he was arrested again for owing over $52,000 in back payments, pleaded not guilty, and was released on a $13,197 bond with GPS monitoring.

In 2018, Brawner claimed that McCrary had partially dislocated their young daughter’s arm.

Brawner told doctors that McCrary injured Zoey’s arm while taking her to the bathroom, though he denied it, saying he only lifted her by the hands. The child was later diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a partial dislocation common in young children.

Originally rising to fame in his teenage years as Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, McCrary appeared alongside actors such as Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton during the show’s run from 1989 to 1998.