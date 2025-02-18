Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Helen Mirren has reflected on being cast as Cara Dutton in popular series 1923 - suggesting the role has taught her “so much about America.”

The British star, 79, plays Dutton - the matriarch of the fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch during Prohibition - in Taylor Sheridan’s hit Western series 1923.

Dame Helen said the “brutality and magnificence” of the United States’ geography and social history drew her into the world of Dutton.

She also reflected on her own American railroad trip across the breadth of the vast country, and what it taught her about the country’s history.

On what drew her to the series, Dame Helen said: “Many years ago, I took a train when I was doing theatre in America – we were working in San Francisco, and our next job was in Detroit – and I decided, rather than flying to Detroit, which is how the rest of the theatre group were going, I would take a train.

“I took a train from San Francisco to Detroit, across America. And it was so… it informed me, it taught me so much about America, taking that trip, and I feel playing Cara Dutton and being in those extraordinary mountains of Montana has done the same thing.

open image in gallery Dame Helen and Harrison Ford in 1923 ( Lo Smith/Paramount+ )

“It’s very easy, as a European, really to misunderstand America and Americans.

“Of course, America is an incredibly complex place.

“You think of it going from the Blue Mountains to New Orleans to Seattle and all the different geographic experiences that America offers – one of those geographic experiences is the brutality and the magnificence of things like the Sierra Nevada, or the mountains of Montana.”

1923 is set in the western state of Montana, which has had a tumultuous history. The discovery of gold brought large numbers of settlers to the area in the mid-19th century, and its natural resources such as oil, gas and coal once earned it the unofficial nickname of ‘The Treasure State’.

The show is set in the early 20th century and follows a generation of the Dutton family – whose successors, in modern-set Yellowstone, own the largest ranch in Montana – as they deal with the hardships of American life in this time period. Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression are striking the area, and the Wall Street crash of 1929 is just around the corner.

“When you look at the 20th century, from 1900 to the year 2000, it’s absolutely extraordinary,” says Mirren.

“You go from basically no electric light to computers. It’s an amazing trajectory…

“And the Twenties… the Industrial Revolution was finally really producing, the trains arrived, the car arrived, shortly after that, air flight arrived, and there you are in the melting pot of all of that.

“Fortunes are being made: massive fortunes were made almost overnight in the mining business… The history of mining in America is an extraordinary history.”

For the London-born Mirren, filming in the mining town of Butte, Montana was an eye-opening insight into the industrial history of the American West.

“There are so many of these little ghost towns all over the West, real ghost towns, that exploded with mining, but only really lasted about 50 years because the mine finished and everybody moved on,” she explains.

The final series of 1923 explores how difficult it was for settlers to cling onto their property and their fortunes: In 1883, another Yellowstone prequel which premiered in 2021, audiences saw how the Dutton family journeyed from Tennessee across Texas to Montana to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch, and now we witness how easily the family could lose everything.

We find Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Indiana Jones and Star Wars star Harrison Ford and Mirren, respectively, at Dutton ranch during a cruel winter, where a combination of harsh conditions and threatening adversaries could spell the end of the family legacy. Spencer Dutton is on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family and their home, while Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find him and reclaim their love.

Dame Helen - who has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, five Emmys, three Golden Globes, Olivier and Tony Award - said she was grateful to be cast in the show.

“It’s great at this point in my career, and this point in my life – which is, you know, towards the latter end of it, without a doubt – to find and to be offered great roles like Cara Dutton.

“I see it as a lesson in being American, really, as much as anything.

“Which is why I very much wanted Cara to be an immigrant.

“When I was first cast in it, I said to Taylor Sheridan: ‘I want to make her Irish’. I want to have an Irish accent in there to say: these people are immigrants, as so many of them were in Montana, in the ranching business and in the mining business.”

Season two of 1923 comes to Paramount+ on Sunday, February 23.