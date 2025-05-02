Ruth Buzzi death: Laugh-In comedian dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Ruth Buzzi, best known for her work on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, has died aged 88.

Her death was confirmed on her official Facebook page by her family. She died in her sleep at her home in Texas.

Buzzi, who suffered a stroke in 2022, had been in hospice for several years. She also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Just yesterday, Buzzi’s husband, actor Kent Perkins, shared an update on her official Facebook page.

“This is Ruth Buzzi‘s husband writing on her page. She asked me to thank all of you for being so good to her for so many years. She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them. Because of health issues, she’s must withdraw from writing, but she will still be reading and enjoying your posts.,” he wrote.

“If you've met Ruthie and had a picture taken with her, please post it below. If you have a great memory from her career that you enjoyed — a special comedy sketch, or a moment that made you laugh — share that with us.

“Ruthie loves you.”

Buzzi rose to fame on Laugh-In as Gladys Ormphby, known for swinging her handbag around as a weapon. She remained on the show for its entire run from 1967-1973. Buzzi received three Emmy nominations for the character.

In addition to Laugh-In, Buzzi was also known for her TV roles on the 1976 ABC seriesThe Lost Saucer, Saved by the Bell, and Sesame Street. On the big screen, Buzzi turned heads in Freaky Friday (1976), The Villain (1979), and Chu Chu and the Philly Flash (1981).

Fans have been quick to share their condolences on social media.

“You will be missed in a world that desperately needs laughter. Sending love and light to friends and family,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“You brought joy to so many. Rest in peace Ruth,” another said.

Someone else wrote: “Rest in peace, Ms Buzzi. Thank you for the laughter.”

