Peter Kay forced to cancel shows following surgery

Comedian Peter Kay has cancelled two planned performances at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena following a “routine kidney stone procedure”.

The popular star’s gigs, originally set for this weekend, have been rescheduled to allow him time to “rest and recover”.

A statement from SJM Concerts confirmed: “We regret to inform you that due to a routine kidney stone procedure, Peter will be unable to perform his scheduled shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Sunday 5th October and Monday 6th October.

“Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover.”

open image in gallery Peter Kay has cancelled two planned performances at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena following a routine kidney stone procedure ( PA )

The 52-year-old Car Share star’s 5 October show is now set to take place on 11 December, with the 6 October performance moved to 12 December.

The statement added: “All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds will be available from your original point of purchase. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Kay is still due to take his Better Late Than Never tour to Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and Cardiff, as well as Nottingham.

The comedian stepped back from the spotlight when he was due to go on tour in 2017. That tour was cancelled due to unforeseen family circumstances.

He returned to the stage in August 2021 for two charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

open image in gallery The popular star’s gigs, originally set for this weekend, have been rescheduled to allow him time to ‘rest and recover’ ( Getty )

In 2022, Kay announced more than 100 arena tour dates as part of his Better Late Than Never stand-up tour, which he is currently embarking on.

The tour, his first in 12 years, included his record-breaking monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena between December 2024 and July 2025. The comedian will continue the tour at various venues this autumn, before touring more UK and Ireland locations until April 2026.