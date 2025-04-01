Police called to comedy gig as fight breaks out over heckler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A comedy show in Essex descended into chaos on Saturday night, requiring police to be called after a fight in the audience.

The altercation, which reportedly resulted in an assault, followed Paul Chowdhry’s performance of his "Englandia Tour" at the Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend.

A video posted to Instagram by Chowdhry himself captured a portion of the incident.

The footage shows several audience members engaged in a heated argument in the stalls area of the venue.

While the exact trigger for the fight remains unclear, it appears to have stemmed from a heckler disrupting the performance. Essex Police confirmed they attended the scene following reports of a disturbance.

“Big fight is broken out after the show. It’s properly kicked off out here this evening,” he said.

“There was some riots here and now some people are probably kicking off tonight.”

Aiming the camera at one woman dressed in black, looking frustrated and pointing in multiple directions, he said: “She’s kicking off.”

open image in gallery Paul Chowdhry had finished his show when a scuffle allegedly broke out (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Some audience members attempted to intervene and calm others down.

“I want to keep out of harm’s way because I might get jumped,” Chowdhry said during the video.

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson from Trafalgar Entertainment, operators of the Cliffs Pavilion, said they were aware of the incident.

“A small number of customers expressed their frustration towards another customer who had been heckling the act throughout the evening,” they said in a statement.

“Our team responded swiftly to defuse the situation,” they added.

“We take the safety of our audiences, staff and performers very seriously and condemn acts of violence and discrimination in the strongest possible terms.

“We will not hesitate to take action, including liaising with the police, should this be deemed necessary.

“We would like to remind all our customers to be respectful to each other, to performers and to our staff at future events.”

Essex police were called to the disturbance at about 9.35pm that evening.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported a fight had broken out and a man was assaulted.

“No serious injuries were reported, officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”