Matt Lucas recalls surreal moment he found out he was being made an OBE

Comedian Matt Lucas has revealed he initially dismissed the letter informing him of his appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) as a potential prank, having to read it "a couple of times" before believing its contents.

The acclaimed performer, known for his extensive contributions to drama, expressed his surprise at the honour, which was included in the New Year Honours list.

"I’m still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I really wasn’t expecting it at any point," he told the Press Association.

Born Matthew Richard Lucas in London on March 5 1974, he first gained public attention as George Dawes in the BBC Two comedy panel show Shooting Stars.

His career truly soared through his enduring comedy partnership with David Walliams, with whom he co-starred in hit shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

Recalling the moment he received the news, Lucas explained: "About a month ago. I returned home very late from a work trip and was opening some post. I was half-asleep. I had to read the letter a couple of times, and then I thought it might have been a prank, so I had to really scrutinise it." Upon sharing the news with his mother, he added: "She was so happy."

open image in gallery Matt Lucas shot to fame alongside David Walliams (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Lucas reflected on some of his most cherished roles, stating: "Playing Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Mr Toad in The Wind In The Willows (both for the BBC) and then playing Thenardier in Les Miserables. These are all dream roles. I’ve been very lucky."

His journey in comedy began at the National Youth Theatre, where he met Walliams.

He made his London comedy circuit debut in 1992 with the character Sir Bernard Chumley, after being talent-spotted by Bob Mortimer. The duo later performed at the Edinburgh Festival and enjoyed a sell-out tour in 1997.

Throughout the 1990s, Lucas also featured in The Smell Of Reeves And Mortimer and four series of Shooting Stars.

His collaborations with Walliams continued with the BBC satire Rock Profile and a 2022 Red Nose Day sketch where they impersonated global stars.

Little Britain, which began in 2003, saw Lucas create iconic characters like Vicky Pollard, known for her catchphrase "yeah but, no but, yeah but."

The pair also created Come Fly With Me in 2010. Their joint efforts earned them the comedy programme gong at the National Television Awards for Little Britain three years running, from 2004 to 2006.

open image in gallery Lucas was talent-spotted by Bob Mortimer ( John Phillips/Getty Images )

Beyond comedy, Lucas has penned children’s books, including Thank You, Baked Potato. His stage career includes a three-month stint in West End musical Les Miserables in 2011, following his role in its 25th anniversary show in 2010, and he is set to join Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular World Tour in 2025.

His film credits span Alice In Wonderland (2010), Bridesmaids (2011), The Harry Hill Movie (2013), and Paddington (2014).

More recently, he appeared as chocolatier Prodnose in Wonka and Master of Ceremonies in Gladiator II. Lucas has also presented television programmes, co-hosting The Great British Bake Off and two series of Sky Max’s Fantasy Football League.

Having recently performed at the Royal Variety Performance, Lucas also launched his podcast Making A Scene earlier this year, marking his first joint project with Walliams in over a decade.

Looking ahead to the OBE ceremony, he quipped: "My mum’s going to come along. I’d better go on a diet now, though, or I won’t fit in my suit."