Bill Maher claims he doesn’t do stand-up any more because he’s afraid of being shot

Bill Maher has revealed he stopped performing stand-up comedy because he is afraid of getting shot.

The TV host, 69, spoke about his 2024 decision to quit touring on his Club Random podcast released Monday with guest Patton Oswalt. When Oswalt, 56, asked what led to him giving up life on the road, Maher replied, “A number of things. Just got tired of the travel, obviously. I miss doing it.”

He continued to speak about his concern for his own safety, saying: “Also, I feel like it was a great choice because I don’t want to be out there in this country in this political atmosphere. I could get shot by the left or the right. I mean, it’s just – it’s a good time to not be out there.”

The comedian, best known for his political satire and controversial takes that draw ire from Democrats and Republicans alike, also said he is “tired of being twice as funny as people who were selling twice as many tickets as me.” He also said ticket sales had been down because he is on TV each week with his HBO political talk show Real Time.

Rather than face divided audiences with tensions high due to the country’s current political climate, Maher said he is just fine to continue sharing his comedy on his podcast and talk show.

“So I still have my show, I have this, I didn’t need it. I miss it, but that’s part of what it is,” he said.

“You know, I see some of the comedy that is popular today and some of it’s good and some of it is like, yeah, it’s just like the rap thing. I mean, I do like some rap, but like lots of new music, I get that these kids like it,” he continued.

“I don’t get it, and I’m not supposed to get it.”

Earlier this year, Maher shocked his left-leaning viewers by changing his tune on Donald Trump and suddenly praising the president.

After the shooting death of Charlie Kirk during his public speaking event in September, Maher told viewers that debates over which political party was to blame were pointless because both sides have toxic rhetoric.

“It’s a very ugly week in America with violence of all kinds: political violence, regular violence, a lot of people talking about a civil war,” he said at the time. “I tell you, so far, the civil war is not very civil.”