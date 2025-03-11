Comedian Bill Burr slams ‘idiot’ Elon Musk, says he’s ‘evidently a Nazi’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Bill Burr has blasted “idiot” Elon Musk, branding the tech tycoon an “evident Nazi.”

Appearing on the latest episode of NPR’s Fresh Air podcast to promote his new Hulu comedy special, Drop Dead Years, the 56-year-old comedian explained that his current stand-up material is intended to wake people up to the realities of the current political atmosphere.

“I’m trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it’s a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool, and the rest of us are getting pushed down,” Burr said. “They’ve politicized the whole stupid thing and we’re falling for it.”

Asked to clarify what almond-eating nerds he was referring to, he responded: “That idiot Elon Musk, who evidently is a Nazi.”

“I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil [by Musk], and he does it at a presidential inauguration!” Burr added, referring to Musk’s controversial hand gesture at an Inauguration Day event, which was interpreted by many as a Nazi salute.

“This is why I hate liberals,” Burr continued. “Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’

He added: “I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Bill Burr branded Elon Musk an 'idiot' with 'dyed hair plugs and a laminated face' ( Getty Images )

Since President Donald Trump’s re-election, Musk, 53, has increasingly become an integral part of his administration.

Even as Trump has insisted that the Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner is not in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force, Musk’s influence is undeniable.

Musk is so prominent and so controversial that he’s now the butt of several digs and jokes by celebrities.

During a recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett quipped that it was “good to be back in the United States of X.”

Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler made headlines earlier this week when, during a panel at the SXSW film festival, she asked: “Did anyone vote for Elon Musk to be the president? I mean, can’t we come together — Republicans and Democrats — and say we don’t want that? Can’t we agree on that at least?”